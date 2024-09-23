Future Hurricane Helene A Florida Danger Thursday

Play

Tropical Storm Helene will develop quickly within the western Caribbean Sea.

It’s more likely to be a hurricane within the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday.

Most forecast fashions recommend a hurricane landfall in Florida or the northern Gulf Coast Thursday.

The hurricane could possibly be robust at landfall with life-threatening storm surge, excessive winds and heavy rain.

Impacts may push nicely inland in elements of the South into Friday.

Tropical Storm Helene is anticipated to type within the western Caribbean Sea and will intensify into a powerful hurricane earlier than it strikes Florida or the northern Gulf Coast later this week.

Pursuits alongside the U.S. Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida ought to monitor this case carefully, keep up to date on how the forecast unfolds within the days forward and have their hurricane plans able to go.

N​ew watches and warnings issued: A hurricane watch and tropical storm warning have been issued for elements of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, from simply west of Cancún to Tulum, together with Cozumel. They’re additionally in impact for elements of western Cuba.

T​his means tropical storm situations are anticipated and hurricane situations are attainable in these areas throughout the subsequent 36-48 hours.

The place it’s proper now: A broad space of low strain is within the western Caribbean Sea. Thunderstorms are regularly changing into extra organized on this space.

It has been dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, a process NHC makes use of to difficulty watches and warnings forward of time, earlier than a tropical melancholy or storm varieties.

Right here is the timeline:

-​ Monday-Tuesday: A tropical melancholy or storm may type as quickly as late Monday or Tuesday. By late Tuesday, Helene may close to Cancún, Cozumel and western Cuba as both a tropical storm or perhaps a Class 1 hurricane. Domestically heavy rain, robust wind gusts and storm surge flooding are attainable in these areas. Elements of western Cuba may decide up 12 inches of rain or extra.

-​ Wednesday: Helene may have some lingering impacts in Cancún, Cozumel and western Cuba, particularly early. We then anticipate Helene to enter the southern Gulf of Mexico as a hurricane. Some excessive surf and outer rainbands may attain elements of Florida’s Gulf Coast from the Keys to the Panhandle.

-​ Thursday: Whereas nonetheless some uncertainty within the forecast, we anticipate Helene to make landfall as a powerful hurricane Thursday afternoon or night. Whereas pc forecast fashions recommend the probably location for a landfall is someplace from Florida’s Huge Bend to the Panhandle, keep in mind that hurricane impacts (surge, winds, rain) typically occur removed from the middle.​ There are nonetheless a number of pc ensemble mannequin forecasts with tracks as far east as Florida’s West Coast and as far west as southeast Louisiana or Mississippi. So, everybody alongside the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Florida ought to proceed to watch this forecast for any attainable modifications forward.

-​ Friday: This technique is probably to push shortly nicely inland with some lingering robust wind gusts and regionally flooding rain over elements of the Southeast.

Present Storm Standing And Projected Path (The red-shaded space denotes the potential path of the middle of the tropical cyclone. It is essential to notice that impacts (significantly heavy rain, excessive surf, coastal flooding, winds) with any tropical cyclone often unfold past its forecast path.

How robust may it turn into: Helene may turn into a formidably robust hurricane within the Gulf.

That is as a result of warmth content material is one favorable ingredient for intensification, and the map beneath exhibits there’s loads of deep, heat water within the northwest Caribbean Sea and elements of the Gulf of Mexico. In actual fact, Gulf of Mexico warmth content material is at file excessive ranges for this time of 12 months, in keeping with College of Miami tropical scientist Brian McNoldy.

(This map exhibits areas of not solely heat water, however heat, deep water that’s one ingredient to gasoline growing and energetic tropical cyclones.)

B​ut it isn’t simply heat water.

Forecast fashions recommend higher stage winds may unfold aside over Helene, which is favorable for strengthening, as an alternative of shearing and tilting Helene’s circulation.

F​or these causes, Helene may attain no less than Class 3 depth within the japanese Gulf of Mexico earlier than landfall.

U.S. r​ainfall potential: Whereas it is too quickly for specifics on different impacts – together with storm surge and winds – we anticipate Helene to supply heavy rainfall typically alongside and to the east of its monitor.

T​he heaviest rain is anticipated Thursday into Friday in elements of the Southeast, however some bands of heavy rain may arrive as early as Wednesday. This rain may result in flash flooding, particularly the place it combines with storm surge and over larger terrain.

Rainfall Outlook (Whereas not the entire rainfall proven above is from this tropical system, this needs to be interpreted as a broad outlook of the place the heaviest rain could fall. Greater quantities could happen the place bands or clusters of thunderstorms stall for over a interval of some hours.)

Jonathan Erdman is a senior meteorologist at climate.com and has been overlaying nationwide and worldwide climate since 1996. Excessive and weird climate are his favourite subjects. Attain out to him on X (formerly Twitter), Threads, Fb and Bluesky.