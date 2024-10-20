Fun Cocktail Party Themes

Creator

Shannon Smith

Printed

April 27, 2010

Phrase depend

563

Typically it is good to host a cocktail occasion in your house. It is a enjoyable, intimate solution to take pleasure in a night with shut mates and new acquaintances. Extra importantly, it is extra reasonably priced than spending a night in a bar, and it is safer as effectively. To boost a celebration, you would possibly need to introduce a theme. The choices are limitless, however listed below are a couple of concepts to get you began.

Film and Tv Themes

One of many apparent decisions is a Intercourse and the Metropolis theme. You possibly can serve cosmopolitans and appletinis. Company can come sporting their favourite designer attire or clothes that resembles high-end fashions. You can play SATC episodes within the background and you can beautify in pink, black, and silver, colours featured often on the present. How about utilizing The Workplace as a theme?

Individuals may gown of their least favourite cubicle put on and act out the roles of the present’s drab characters to everybody’s amusement. An alternative choice is a James Bond theme. You can serve traditional martinis and concentrate on black and white decorations. Visitor would put on formal apparel and you can incorporate a scavenger hunt to pay homage to Bond’s sleuthing talents.

Period Themes

Nostalgia pleases individuals, so why not create Fifties, Sixties, Seventies, or Nineteen Eighties themes? For the Fifties, you can serve old school favorites comparable to Manhattans, Grasshoppers, Gimlets, and Tom Collinses. Individuals may put on form-fitting A-line or poodle skirts, cardigans, classic Levis and cat-eye glasses. Elvis, The Beatles, Patsy Cline, and a number of different artists might be included in your I-pod shuffle, or perhaps you can even hire a classic jukebox. For the Sixties, you can concentrate on a peace and love theme, the place individuals gown in bellbottoms, mod clothes and loads of equipment like lengthy, dangling necklaces and large hoop earrings. The Rolling Stones, the Doorways, The Who, and the like can be nice bands to characteristic. One would possibly serve Sloe Gin Fizzes, Royal Coolers, or Mint Juleps. A really enjoyable Seventies theme would concentrate on flamboyant disco apparel and you can play Saturday Night time Fever in your company. You would possibly serve Harvey Wallbangers, Planter’s Punch or Pink Russians. Lastly, the Nineteen Eighties produced a few of the most memorable mainstream pop and various rock music, so the soundtrack may characteristic bands like Duran Duran, Madonna, and the B-52s. Individuals may come wearing neon clothes full with jelly bracelets and fishnet gloves. Tequila sunrises and Pink Panthers can be staple drinks. It doesn’t matter what period you select, you and your company would have a blast.

Vacation Themes

A vacation theme may not be as unique as others, however individuals like to get collectively over the vacations, so why not require everybody to decorate in crimson and inexperienced for a Christmas occasion, and ply them with eggnog when you all sing alongside to traditional or extra trendy Christmas songs? Halloween events are at all times a success, and you can characteristic cocktails which are crimson, such because the Blood Drip, which makes use of crimson exhausting sweet to resemble blood flowing over a martini glass. Throwing jelly worms right into a cocktail can robotically make it Halloween-esque as effectively. Internet hosting events is an effective way to reconnect with individuals throughout this superior age the place most socializing takes place by way of the web. Would not or not it’s good to meet up with family members in individual? Throw a theme occasion and you can also make it occur.