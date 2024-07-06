Full transcript: ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos’ exclusive interview with President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, in his first tv interview since his CNN debate with former President Donald Trump, sat down with ABC Information anchor George Stephanopoulos in Madison, Wisconsin, on Friday.

Beneath is a full transcript of the alternate between Biden and Stephanopoulos.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. President, thanks for doing this.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Thanks for having me.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Let’s begin with the controversy. eh, You and your workforce stated, have stated you had a nasty night time. However your–

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Certain did.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: However your good friend Nancy Pelosi truly framed the query that I feel is on the minds of thousands and thousands of Individuals. Was this a nasty episode or the signal of a extra critical situation?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: It was a nasty episode. No indication of any critical situation. I used to be exhausted. I did not take heed to my instincts when it comes to getting ready and– and a nasty night time.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: , you say you had been exhausted. And– and I do know you’ve got stated that earlier than as effectively, however you came– and you probably did have a troublesome month. However you got here residence from Europe about 11 or 12 days earlier than the controversy, spent six days in Camp David. Why wasn’t that sufficient relaxation time, sufficient restoration time?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As a result of I used to be sick. I used to be feeling horrible. Matter of reality, the docs with me. I requested in the event that they did a COVID take a look at as a result of they’re attempting to determine what was unsuitable. They did a take a look at to see whether or not or not I had some an infection, you already know, a virus. I did not. I simply had a very dangerous chilly.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And– did you ever watch the controversy afterwards?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I do not assume I did, no.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Properly, what I am try– what I wish to get at is, what had been you experiencing as you had been going via the controversy? Did you understand how badly it was going?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Yeah, look. The entire method I ready, no one’s fault, mine. No one’s fault however mine. I, uh– I ready what I normally would do sittin’ down as I did come again with international leaders or Nationwide Safety Council for express element. And I noticed–bout partway via that, you already know, all– I get quoted the New York Occasions had me down, at ten factors earlier than the controversy, 9 now, or regardless of the hell it’s. The very fact of the matter is, what I checked out is that he additionally lied 28 instances. I could not– I imply, the way in which the controversy ran, not– my fault, nobody else’s fault, nobody else’s fault.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Nevertheless it appeared such as you had been having hassle from the primary query in, even earlier than he spoke.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, I simply had a nasty night time. You have had some dangerous interviews from time to time. I– I can not keep in mind any, however I am positive you probably did.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I’ve had lots. I assume the query of– the issue is right here for lots of Individuals watching is, you’ve got stated going again to 2020, “Watch me,” to people who find themselves involved about your age. And, you already know, 50 million Individuals watched that debate. It appeared to verify fears they already had.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, look. After that debate, I did ten main occasions in a row, together with till 2:00 within the morning after the controversy. I did occasions in North Carolina. I did occasions in-in in Georgia, did occasions like this right now, giant crowds, overwhelming response, no– no– no slipping. And so, I simply had a nasty night time. I do not know why.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And– how– how shortly did it– did it come to you that you simply had been having that dangerous night time?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, it got here to me I used to be havin’ a nasty night time after I realized that even after I was answering a query, regardless that they turned his mic off, he was nonetheless shouting. And I– I let it distract me. I– I am not blaming it on that, however I noticed that I simply wasn’t in management.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: A part of the opposite concern is that– this appears to suit right into a sample of decline that has been reported on lately. New York Occasions had a headline on July 2nd, “Biden’s lapses are stated to be more and more frequent and worrisome.” This is what they wrote.

“Individuals who’ve frolicked with President Biden over the previous few months or so stated the lapses seem to have grown extra frequent, extra pronounced, and after Thursday d– Thursday’s debate, extra worrisome. By many accounts, as evidenced by video footage, commentary, and interviews, Mr. Biden isn’t the identical right now as he was even when he took workplace three-and-a-half years in the past.” Comparable reporting in The Washington Put up and the Wall Avenue Journal. Are you a similar man right now that you simply had been once you took workplace three-and-a-half years in the past?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: When it comes to successes, sure. I additionally was the man who put collectively a peace plan for the Center East that could be comin’ to fruition. I used to be additionally the man that expanded NATO. I used to be additionally the man that grew the financial system. All the person issues that had been carried out had been concepts I had or I fulfilled. I moved on.

And so, for instance, you already know, “We-Properly, that was true then, what’s Biden carried out these days?” Di-you-just simply see right now, simply introduced 200,000 new jobs. We’re movin’ within the path that nobody’s ever taken on. I do know you already know this from days in– in– in the– within the authorities.

I took on huge pharma. I beat them. Nobody stated I might beat them. I took on all of the issues we stated we obtained carried out, had been advised we could not get carried out. And a part of it’s what I stated after I ran was I wished to do three issues: Restore some decency to the workplace, restore some help for the center class as an alternative of trickle down economics each from the center out and the underside up the way in which the rich nonetheless do high quality, everybody does higher, and unite the nation.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: However what has all that work over the past three-and-a-half years price you bodily, mentally, emotionally?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, I– I– I simply assume it price me a very dangerous night time, dangerous run, however, you already know, I– George. I’ve– I am optimistic about this nation. I do not assume we’re a rustic of losers that he factors out. I do not assume America’s in powerful form. I feel America is on the cusp of breaking via in so many unbelievable alternatives.

On this subsequent time period, I am gonna be certain we gotta– straighten out the tax system. I am gonna be certain we’re in a scenario the place we now have healthcare for all individuals, the place we’re ready the place we have– have childcare and eldercare, free up– and all these items.

One factor I am proudest of is, keep in mind when my financial plan was put ahead? A variety of the mainstream economists stated, “This isn’t gonna work.” Guess what? We now have 16 Nobel laureates, 16 of ’em in economics saying that “Biden’s subsequent time period can be a sig– enor– primarily based on what he needs to do, huge success.” Trump’s plan would trigger a recession and sig-nif– gi– enhance inflation. I’ve made nice progress, and that is what I plan on doin’. And we are able to do that.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I– I perceive that, and I am not disputing that. What I am asking you is– about your private scenario. Do you dispute that there have been extra lapses, particularly within the final a number of months?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Can I run the 100 in 10 flat? No. However I am nonetheless in fine condition.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Are you extra frail?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: No.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I do know you

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Come maintain my schedule. (LAUGH)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I do know you spoke along with your physician after the controversy. What did he say?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: He stated he– simply checked out me and stated, “You are exhausted.” That is it. I’ve medical medical doctors journey with me all over the place. Each President does, as you already know. Medical medical doctors, a few of the greatest on the planet journey with me all over the place I’m going. I’ve an ongoing evaluation of what I am doin’, and so they do not hesitate to inform me in the event that they assume there’s one thing unsuitable.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I do know you stated you’ve gotten an ongoing evaluation. Have you ever had a full neurological and cognitive analysis?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I’ve had– I get a full neurological take a look at on a regular basis with me. And I’ve had a full bodily. I had, you already know, I imply, I– I have been at Walter Reed for my physicals. I mean–uhm sure, the reply.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I– I do know your physician stated he consulted with a neurologist. I– I assume I am asking– a barely completely different query. Have you ever had the precise cognitive exams, and have you ever had a neurologist, a specialist, do an examination?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: No. Nobody stated I needed to. Nobody stated. They stated I am good.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Would you be keen to endure an unbiased medical analysis that included neurological and cognit– cognitive exams and launch the outcomes to the American individuals?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Look. I’ve a cognitive take a look at each single day. Every single day I’ve that take a look at. Every thing I do. , not solely am I campaigning, however I am operating the world. Not– and that is not hi– seems like hyperbole, however we’re the important nation of the world..

Madeleine Albright was proper. And each single day, for instance, right now earlier than I got here out right here, I am on the cellphone with– with the prime minister of– effectively, anyway, I should not get into element, however with Netanyahu. I am on the cellphone with the brand new prime minister of England.

I am workin’ on what we had been doin’ with regard to– in Europe with regard to growth of NATO and whether or not it is gonna stick. I am takin’ on Putin. I imply, day by day there isn’t any day I’m going via there not these selections I’ve to make each single day.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And you’ve got been doing that and the American individuals have been watching, but their considerations about your age and your well being are rising. In order that’s why I am asking — to reassure them, would you be keen to have the unbiased medical analysis?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Watch me between– there is a lotta time left on this marketing campaign. There’s over 125 days.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: So the answer–

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: They’re going to decide.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Proper-the reply proper now could be, no, you– you do not wish to try this proper now.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, I’ve already carried out it.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You talked rather a lot about your successes in– firstly of this interview. And– and I do not wish to dispute that, I do not wish to debate that. However– as you already know, elections are concerning the future, not the previous. They’re about tomorrow, not yesterday. And the query on so many individuals’s minds proper now could be, “Are you able to serve successfully for the subsequent 4 years?”

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: George. I am the man that put NATO collectively, the long run. Nobody thought I might broaden it. I am the man that shut Putin down. Nobody thought might occur. I am the man that put collectively a South Pacific initiative with AUKUS. I am the man that obtained 50 nations out– not solely in Europe, exterior of Europe as effectively to assist Ukraine.

I am the man that obtained Japanese to broaden their finances. I am the– so I imply, these– and, for instance, after I determined we used to have 40% of laptop chips. We invented the chip, the little chip, the pc chip. It is in all the things from mobile phone to weapons.

And so, we used to have 40%, and we’re right down to nearly nothing. So I get within the airplane, towards the recommendation of everyone, and I fly to South Korea. I persuade them to put money into the USA billions of {dollars}. Now we now have tens of billions of {dollars} being invested in the USA making us again ready we’re gonna personal that trade once more. We now have, I imply, I– I just– anyway. I am– I do not wanna take an excessive amount of credit score. I’ve a terrific workers.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: However maintain on. My– I assume my level is, all that takes a toll. Do you’ve gotten the psychological and bodily capability to do it for one more 4 years?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I believes so, I would not be runnin’ if I did not assume I did. Look, I am runnin’ once more as a result of I feel I perceive greatest what must be carried out to take this nation to a very new new stage. We’re on our method. We’re on our method. And, look. The choice lately made by the Supreme Court docket on immunity, you already know, the subsequent President of the USA, it isn’t nearly whether or not she or he is aware of what they’re doin’.

It is– it’s– it is not– not a couple of con– a conglomerate of individuals making selections. It is concerning the character of the President. The character of the President’s gonna decide whether or not or not this Structure is employed the appropriate method.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me ask you a harder, extra private query. Are you positive you are being sincere with your self once you say you’ve gotten the psychological and bodily capability to serve one other 4 years?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Sure, I’m, as a result of, George, the very last thing I wish to do isn’t be capable to meet that. I feel, as a few of senior economist and senior international coverage specialists say, if I cease now, I might go down in historical past as a reasonably profitable President. Nobody thought I might get carried out what we obtained carried out.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: However are you being with honest– with your self as effectively about your capability to defeat Donald Trump proper now?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Sure. Sure, sure, sure.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You say that, and let me problem you.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Certain.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Since you had been shut however behind going into the controversy. You are additional behind now by– by any measure. It has been a two-man race for a number of months. Inflation has come down. In these previous couple of months, he is change into a convicted felon. But, you are still falling additional behind.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You guys maintain saying that. George, do you– look, you already know polling higher than anyone. Do you assume polling knowledge as correct because it was once?

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I do not assume so, however I feel once you take a look at all of the polling knowledge proper now, it reveals that he is actually forward within the common vote, most likely much more forward within the battleground states. And one of many different key components there may be, it reveals that in most of the battleground states, the Democrats who’re operating for Senate and the Home are doing higher than you’re.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: That is commonplace in some states. I carried an terrible lotta Democrats final time I ran in 2020. Look, I keep in mind them tellin’ me the identical factor in 2020. “I can not win. The polls present I can not win.” Bear in mind 2024– 2020, the pink wave was coming.

Earlier than the vote, I stated, “That is not gonna occur. We’re gonna win.” We did higher in an off-year than virtually any incumbent President ever has carried out. They stated in 2023, (STATIC) all of the powerful (UNINTEL) we’re not gonna win. I went into all these areas and all those– all these districts, and we received.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: All that’s true, however 2020 was a detailed race. And your approval score has dropped considerably since then. I feel the final ballot I noticed was at about 36%.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Woah, woah, woah

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: The variety of Individuals who assume you are too outdated to serve has doubled since 2020. Would not a clear-eyed political calculus inform you that it is gonna be a lot harder to win in 2024?.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Not once you’re operating towards a pathological liar. Not when he hadn’t been challenged in a method that he is about to be challenged. Not when people–

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You have had months to problem him.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Oh, positive, I had months, however I used to be additionally doin’ a hell of quite a lot of different issues, like wars around the globe, like holding NATO collectively, like working– anyway. However look.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you actually consider you are not behind proper now?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I feel it is in– all of the pollsters I speak to inform me it is a tossup. It is a tossup. And after I’m behind, there’s just one ballot I am actually far behind, CBS Ballot and NBC, I imply, excuse me. And– uh–

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: New York– New York Occasions and NBC each have– have you ever about six factors behind within the common vote.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: That is precisely proper. New York Occasions had me behind earlier than, something having to do with this race– had me hind– behind ten factors. Ten factors that they had me behind. Nothing’s modified considerably for the reason that debate within the New York Occasions ballot.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Simply once you take a look at the fact, although, Mr. President, I imply, you received the favored vote– in– in 2020, nevertheless it was nonetheless lethal shut within the electoral college–

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: By 7 million votes.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Sure. However you are behind now within the common vote.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I do not– I do not purchase that.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Is it well worth the threat?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I do not assume anyone’s extra certified to be President or win this race than me.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: , the guts of your case towards Donald Trump is that he is solely out for himself, placing his private pursuits forward of the nationwide curiosity. How do you reply to critics who say that by staying within the race, you are doing the identical factor?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Oh, come on. Properly, I do not assume these critics know what they’re talkin’ about.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: They’re simply unsuitable?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: They’re simply unsuitable. Look, Trump is a pathological liar. Trump is– he is– you ever seen something Trump did that benefited sa– anyone else and never him? You’ll be able to’t reply, I do know.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I’ve– I’ve questioned him and his allies as persistently as any journalist has.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Oh, I do know you’ve gotten. I am not being essential. I am not being essential, however look, I imply, the person is a congenital liar. As I stated, they identified in that debate, he lied 27– 28 times– instances, no matter quantity, over 20 instances. Discuss how good his financial system was, how he introduced down inflation, how– this can be a man who unlike– solely different President oth– aside from him is Hoover who misplaced extra jobs than he created.

It is a man who advised us to place bleach in our arms to cope with COVID, with a million– over 1,000,000 individuals died. It is a man who talks about wantin’ to do away with the healthcare provision we put in place. It is a man who needs to provide the ability again to huge pharma to have the ability to cost exorbitant costs for medication. It is a man who needs to undo each single factor I’ve carried out, each single– each single factor.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I perceive that. I perceive that is why you wish to keep within the race, however have you ever satisfied your self that solely you’ll be able to defeat him?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I satisfied myself of two issues. I am essentially the most certified individual to beat him, and I understand how to get issues carried out.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: If you happen to may be satisfied that you simply can not defeat Donald Trump, will you stand down?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: (LAUGH)- It relies upon on– on if the Lord Almighty comes down and tells me that, I would try this.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Properly, if– I imply, on a extra sensible stage, The Washington Put up simply reported within the final hour that Senator Mark Warner is– is assembling a bunch of Senators collectively to attempt to persuade you to face down, as a result of they do not assume you’ll be able to win.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, Mark is an effective man. We have by no means had (UNINTEL). He additionally tried to get the nomination too. Mark’s not– Mark and I’ve a distinct perspective. I respect him.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And if Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries and Nancy Pelosi come down and say, “We’re frightened that in the event you keep within the race, we’re gonna lose the Home and the Senate,” how will you reply?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I– I might go into element with them. I’ve speaken (PH) to all of them intimately together with Jim Clyburn, each one in every of ’em. All of them stated I ought to keep within the race– keep within the race. Nobody said– not one of the individuals stated I ought to go away.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: But when they do?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, it is, like, (LAUGH) they don’t seem to be gonna try this.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You are positive?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, Yeah, I am positive. Look. I imply, if the Lord Almighty got here down and stated, “Joe, get outta the race,” I might get outta the race. The Lord Almighty’s not comin’ down. I imply, these hypotheticals, George, if, I imply, it is all–

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: However– nevertheless it’s– it’s– it isn’t that hypothetical anymore. I– I– I– I grant that the– they haven’t k– requested a gathering, nevertheless it’s been reported–

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: However they– I met with them. I met with a lotta these individuals. I speak with them often. I had an hour dialog with Hakeem. I had extra time (UNITEL)with Jim Clyburn. I frolicked with many hours on and off within the final little bit with Chuck Schumer. It isn’t like– I had all of the governors– all of the governors.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I agree that the Lord Almighty’s not gonna come down, however if– if– if you’re advised reliably out of your allies, from your pals and supporters within the Democratic Celebration within the Home and the Senate that they are involved you are gonna lose the Home and the Senate in the event you keep in, what’s going to you do?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I am not gonna reply that query. It isn’t gonna occur.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: What’s your plan to show the marketing campaign round?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: You noticed it right now. What number of– how many individuals draw crowds like I did right now? Discover me extra enthusiastic than right now? Huh?

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I imply, have– I do not assume you wanna play the gang recreation. Donald Trump can draw huge crowds. There is not any query about that.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: He can draw a giant crowd, however what does he say? Who– who does he have? I am the man supposedly in hassle. We raised $38 million inside 4 days after this. Over– we now have over 1,000,000 particular person contributors, particular person contributors. That– that is lower than 200 bucks. We now have– I imply, I am not seen what you’re– you are proposing.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: You have not seen the– the fall-off within the polls? You have not seen the stories of discontent within the Democratic Celebration, Home Democrats, Senate Democrats?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I’ve seen it from the press.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: , I’ve heard from dozens of your supporters over the previous few days, and a wide range of views, I grant you that. However the prevailing sentiment is that this. They love you, and they are going to be without end grateful to you for defeating Donald Trump in 2020.

They assume you’ve got carried out a terrific job as President, quite a lot of the successes you outlined. However they’re frightened about you and the nation. And so they do not assume you’ll be able to win. They need you to go along with grace, and they’re going to cheer you in the event you do. What do you say to that?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I say the overwhelming majority will not be the place that– these people are. I do not doubt there are some people there. Have you ever ever seen a group– ta– time when elected officers operating for workplace aren’t little frightened? Have you ever ever seen that? I’ve not. Identical factor occurred in 2020. “Oh, Biden, I do not know. Man, what’s he gonna do? He might convey me down, he might (PH).”

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. President, I’ve by no means seen a President 36% approval get reelected.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Properly, I do not consider that is my approval score. That is not what our polls present.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: And in the event you keep in and Trump is elected and all the things you are warning about involves move, how will you’re feeling in January?

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I will really feel so long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I do know I can do, that is what that is about. Look, George. Consider it this fashion. You have heard me say this earlier than. I feel the USA and the world is at an inflection level when the issues that occur within the subsequent a number of years are gonna decide what the subsequent six, seven a long time are gonna be like.

And who’s gonna be capable to maintain NATO collectively like me? Who’s gonna be capable to be ready the place I will maintain the Pacific Basin ready the place we’re– we’re not less than checkmating China now? Who’s gonna– who’s gonna try this? Who has that attain? Who has– who is aware of all these pe…? We’re gonna have, I assume a great way to evaluate me, is you are gonna have now the NATO convention right here in the USA subsequent week. Come hear. See what they are saying.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Mr. President, thanks in your time.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: Thanks. Admire it.