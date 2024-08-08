Full results from Paris Games

Full results from Paris Games

by

The redemption tour is accomplished for Gabby Thomas.

The 2-time Olympian confirmed off her blazing velocity in Tuesday’s girls’s 200-meter closing on the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking dwelling gold within the occasion with a time of 21.83 seconds after ending bronze within the occasion on the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a video of Thomas successful gold Tuesday at Stade de France, the place she took over the race down the house stretch following the flip to go Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred for the highest spot on the rostrum:

Leave a Comment