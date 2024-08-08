Full results from Paris Games

The redemption tour is accomplished for Gabby Thomas.

The 2-time Olympian confirmed off her blazing velocity in Tuesday’s girls’s 200-meter closing on the 2024 Paris Olympics, taking dwelling gold within the occasion with a time of 21.83 seconds after ending bronze within the occasion on the Tokyo Olympics.

Here is a video of Thomas successful gold Tuesday at Stade de France, the place she took over the race down the house stretch following the flip to go Saint Lucia’s Julien Alfred for the highest spot on the rostrum:

Thomas, who lives within the Austin space, earned a grasp’s diploma from the College of Texas Well being Science Heart in Austin in Might 2023. The now-Olympic gold medalist earned her bachelor’s diploma from Harvard College, the place she turned the Ivy League’s first NCAA dash nationwide champion within the indoor 200-meter race through the 2017-18 season.

It’s the third general Olympic medal for Thomas and second particular person medal. On prime of incomes bronze within the 200-meter closing in Tokyo, Thomas was a part of the US girls’s 4×100 relay workforce that gained silver. As famous by USA TODAY’s Lindsay Schnell, Thomas is anticipated to compete within the relay in Paris later this week.

That wasn’t the one medal that the US picked up on Tuesday within the occasion, as Thomas’ teammate Brittany Brown beat out Nice Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith for bronze by 0.02 seconds. Alfred earned the silver medal with a time of twenty-two.09 seconds.

Listed here are the complete outcomes of the ladies’s 200-meter finals:

Ladies’s 200m closing outcomes

