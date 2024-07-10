Frozen chicken products recalled over listeria concerns

(Grey Information) – Greater than 2,000 lbs. of frozen ready-to-eat rooster is being recalled for potential listeria contamination.

In response to the USDA, routine testing discovered the Al-Safa Halal rooster merchandise might be contaminated with listeria.

There have been no reviews of sickness, however the USDA’s meals security and inspection service says the recalled rooster shouldn’t be eaten.

The merchandise had been produced in Canada and imported to retail shops throughout the USA in June.

The rooster merchandise included within the recall include the next info:

12.1-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Rooster Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Rooster Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the surface of the bundle.



14.11-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Totally Cooked Rooster Chapli Kebab Seasoned Rooster Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the surface of the bundle.

Customers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not devour them. These merchandise ought to be thrown away or returned to the place of buy.

Consuming meals contaminated with listeria could cause a severe an infection that primarily impacts older adults, folks with weakened immune techniques, and pregnant ladies and their newborns.

Anybody involved about an sickness ought to contact a healthcare supplier.

