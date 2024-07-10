Frozen chicken products recalled over listeria concerns

(Grey Information) – Greater than 2,000 lbs. of frozen ready-to-eat rooster is being recalled for attainable listeria contamination.

In accordance with the USDA, routine testing discovered the Al-Safa Halal rooster merchandise might be contaminated with listeria.

There have been no reviews of sickness, however the USDA’s meals security and inspection service says the recalled rooster shouldn’t be eaten.

The merchandise have been produced in Canada and imported to retail shops throughout the US in June.

The rooster merchandise included within the recall include the next data:

12.1-oz. cardboard field package deal containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Rooster Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Rooster Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the skin of the package deal.



14.11-oz. cardboard field package deal containing “Al Safa Halal Totally Cooked Rooster Chapli Kebab Seasoned Rooster Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the skin of the package deal.

Shoppers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not eat them. These merchandise ought to be thrown away or returned to the place of buy.

Consuming meals contaminated with listeria could cause a critical an infection that primarily impacts older adults, folks with weakened immune techniques, and pregnant girls and their newborns.

Anybody involved about an sickness ought to contact a healthcare supplier.

