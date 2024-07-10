Frozen chicken products recalled over listeria concerns

(Grey Information) – Greater than 2,000 lbs. of frozen ready-to-eat hen is being recalled for doable listeria contamination.

In response to the USDA, routine testing discovered the Al-Safa Halal hen merchandise may very well be contaminated with listeria.

There have been no studies of sickness, however the USDA’s meals security and inspection service says the recalled hen shouldn’t be eaten.

The merchandise had been produced in Canada and imported to retail shops throughout the US in June.

The hen merchandise included within the recall comprise the next info:

12.1-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Charcoal Grilled Hen Seekh Kebab Grilled, Minced, Hen Patty Kebab” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605404” printed on a sticker on the skin of the bundle.



14.11-oz. cardboard field bundle containing “Al Safa Halal Totally Cooked Hen Chapli Kebab Seasoned Hen Patty” with “NOV 30 25” and “0605416” printed on a sticker on the skin of the bundle.

Customers who’ve bought these merchandise are urged to not devour them. These merchandise needs to be thrown away or returned to the place of buy.

Consuming meals contaminated with listeria could cause a severe an infection that primarily impacts older adults, individuals with weakened immune programs, and pregnant girls and their newborns.

Anybody involved about an sickness ought to contact a healthcare supplier.

