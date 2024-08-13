Frozen 3 to Hit Theaters Over Thanksgiving in 2027

Frozen 3 will skate into theaters on Nov. 24, 2027.

The official date got here days after Walt Disney Animation’s chief inventive officer Jennifer Lee shared the primary idea artwork for Frozen 3 at D23, the place she additionally revealed it would arrive in cinemas someday in 2027.

As beforehand introduced, she confirmed a fourth movie can be within the works.

The Frozen franchise has been a boon for Disney and a Thanksgiving staple; 2013’s Frozen, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, earned $1.28 billion, whereas Frozen II (2019) introduced in $1.45 billion.

Frozen 3 was initially set to open in 2026, however like many occasion pics, confronted delays as a result of pandemic and the strikes. Lee wrote and co-directed the primary two movie with Chris Buck.

The Frozen movies inform the story of two royal sisters who’re orphaned when their dad and mom, the king and queen of Arendelle. Elsa, voiced by Menzel, is anointed queen, however her harmful icy powers pose main challenges. Bell voices, Anna, her beloved youthful sister.

The artwork proven at D23 featured Elsa driving on a horse, whereas Anna was on a special horse with Olaf, the wildly in style snowman voiced by Josh Gad.

Disney additionally introduced that Pixar’s Hoppers will arrive on March 6, 2026. The function was revealed at D23, and voice stars Jon Hamm and Bobby Moynihan in a film a couple of beaver and a human who trade our bodies.

And the studios reaffirmed the brand new title of James Cameron’s upcoming twentieth Century film, Avatar: Hearth and Ash, which hits theaters Dec. 19, 2025.