From tears to triumph: Lionel Messi once again leaves Copa América as a champion

Laken Litman Faculty Soccer & Soccer Analyst

Messi hates to depart a recreation and barely does, so when he comes out of a recreation, it is vital. After the match, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni additional defined why Messi.

"Leo is the best participant in historical past," Scaloni mentioned. "He by no means desires to depart the pitch. He has a swollen ankle and needs to maintain on taking part in. I desire these kinds of gamers.

"His teammates see that he is 30 one thing [years old] and he desires to contribute. He desires to play not as a result of he has an ego. He desires to play as a result of he would not need to depart his teammates. He would not need to depart them on the pitch, even when he is in that situation. He would not need to abandon his teammates. He would not really feel good when he has to depart the pitch. He was born to be on pitch."

Whereas Messi's feelings had been painful, they had been transient.

With the sport tied 0-0 in stoppage time, Inter Milan captain Lautaro Martinez scored the go-ahead objective for Argentina, clinching victory and a little bit of historical past. With this specific title, La Albiceleste grew to become the primary staff since Spain to win three straight main event championships. La Roja gained the 2008 Euros, 2010 World Cup and 2012 Euros. Earlier on Sunday, Spain beat England to win this 12 months's event. Argentina has now gained the 2021 Copa América, 2022 World Cup, and the 2024 Copa.

And Messi, taking part in Sunday in entrance of his adopted hometown of Miami, did the latter whereas not being 100% wholesome. It was no secret the 37-year-old wasn't at his greatest this summer time. He sat out a number of matches for Inter Miami this season after which missed Argentina's third group stage match vs. Peru with a proper groin/adductor harm. Then within the thirty sixth minute of the ultimate, he beat Santiago Arias to the top line and tried to get a cross into the field, however landed awkwardly on his proper ankle and was grabbing it as he rolled out of bounds. Messi wasn't the identical after that, and the tweak within the second half did him in for good.

Argentina was in a position to pull off the win with out him in high kind, although. In reality, they've primarily been doing that each one event as Messi hasn't been the damaging scoring risk he as soon as was. He uncharacteristically missed a penalty kick within the quarterfinal shootout vs. Ecuador and squandered too many possibilities in entrance of objective in each the semifinal and remaining. Martinez gained the Golden Boot with 5 targets; Messi scored solely as soon as – an insurance coverage objective within the semifinal vs. Canada.

Ever since Argentina gained the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there's been hypothesis as to when Messi will retire. Whereas there are conflicting reviews on the market, he is appeared decided to play once more for Argentina in 2026 when the World Cup is co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico.

Plus, it appears implausible that the viral pictures of Messi's swollen ankle would be the final time he is seen in a nationwide staff jersey. Scaloni joked after the final match that he would "by no means ben those to shut the door" on Messi's profession, and that "he could be with our staff for so long as he desires to be. And if he desires to retire, however nonetheless come and dangle round, that will be nice."

Sunday was additionally Di Maria's second, taking part in in his remaining recreation earlier than getting into retirment. And the 2 of them, plus Nicolas Otamendi, hoisted the Copa América trophy all collectively whereas their teammates jumped up and down behind them.

Messi jumped up and down a little bit bit too, although gingerly in order to not make his ankle flare up.

However he'll have time to repair that later. Two full years when you're counting all the way down to the subsequent World Cup.

Laken Litman covers faculty soccer, faculty basketball and soccer for FOX Sports activities. She beforehand wrote for Sports activities Illustrated, USA Immediately and The Indianapolis Star. She is the writer of "Sturdy Like a Lady," printed in spring 2022 to mark the fiftieth anniversary of Title IX. Comply with her on Twitter @LakenLitman .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

FOLLOW Comply with your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports activities expertise Lionel Messi Argentina Copa América

Get extra from Lionel Messi Comply with your favorites to get details about video games, information and extra

-->