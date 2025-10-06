Friedman: McDavid signing contract extension with Oilers

Friedman said on Monday’s edition of the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast that the Oilers captain was looking to provide clarity on his situation.

“Reading the tea leaves here, I do think that McDavid wants to give the Oilers clarity before the season begins by either signing or explaining why specifically he wouldn’t sign. So I think we’re gonna have an idea, one way or another, in the next day or two,” Friedman said.

McDavid, the three-time MVP and five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, is scheduled to become a free agent next summer. He has been eligible to sign a contract extension since July 1, but has yet to do so.

The Oilers are coming off back-to-back losses in the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

Fellow superstar Kirill Kaprizov, who was also primed to reach free agency next summer, recently signed a record-breaking eight-year, $136-million extension with the Minnesota Wild.

However, McDavid isn’t expected to raise the standard even higher, Friedman reported.

“I think if he does (sign), it’ll to be short term. I’m not even convinced it’s gonna be as long as four years, if he signs. I think it could be less than that. And as I’ve been saying all the way along, I think it’s going to be lower than many people expect, below $16 (million), if he signs. I would be surprised if it’s close to that,” Friedman said.

McDavid, 28, has been consistent when asked about his contract situation that he is focused on winning above all else.

But even with a rising salary cap, the Oilers still must manage player salaries carefully with Leon Draisaitl on the books at $14 million annually, Evan Bouchard at $10.5 million and Darnell Nurse at $9.25 million.

Friedman said McDavid is “well aware” of that dynamic.

“There’s a limit of what he can do with all of those other numbers and I absolutely believe that that has been a factor in whatever conversations he’s having,” Friedman said.

Still, ultimately, Friedman said he believes that McDavid, who has spent his entire career with the Oilers since being drafted first overall in 2015, will wind up signing an extension — even if it’s not for maximum term.