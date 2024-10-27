Writer

Milly James

Revealed

September 11, 2009

Phrase depend

695

An egg sandwich is a sandwich with some form of egg filling. Sliced boiled eggs are a preferred possibility – some folks use egg slicers to make slicing extra handy. Fried egg and scrambled egg sandwiches are another for many who desire a scorching meal. A well-liked mixture in america is an egg sandwich on a kaiser roll, bagel, or biscuit, with the choice of some type of breakfast meat (breakfast sausage, bacon, or ham), and cheese making a breakfast sandwich. One other variation is an omelette served on bread, cornbread or toast.

Elements

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

2 slices white bread

1 slice ham

1 massive egg

Pinch salt

Pinch floor black pepper

Optionally available substances of your alternative

Instructions

Unfold 1/2 tablespoon of the butter on 1 facet of every slice of bread (3/4 teaspoon butter per slice).

Warmth a big skillet over medium warmth and add the buttered slices, buttered facet down. Push the bread to the facet of the pan and add the remaining 1/2 tablespoon butter to the opposite facet. Add the ham and egg to the buttered facet of the pan, and season the egg frivolously with salt and pepper. Utilizing a spatula, pierce the egg yolk in order that it runs. Prepare dinner till the egg begins to agency and the ham browns, about 30 seconds.

Utilizing the spatula, flip each the ham and the egg and prepare dinner for 30 seconds. Stack the ham and egg on 1 unbuttered facet of the toast and prime with the opposite slice, buttered facet up.

Place the egg sandwich on a plate. If desired, prime with grated cheese or different toppings, and serve instantly.

The Humble Fried Egg Sandwich

Generally when in search of one thing good to weblog about, the reply may be proper beneath your nostril. That is what occurred to me not too long ago after I was making a fried egg sandwich for breakfast. I make one among these most likely 3 occasions per week these days and have been making them on and off since my dad confirmed me how after I was only a wee lad.

Now, as I perceive it, Alton Brown has some type of Unified Sandwich Idea which says…nicely, what are you aware, you possibly can learn it your self on the interweb. Related listed here are two of the corollaries (corollary to what I am unsure): delicate fillings greatest on delicate breads. Examine. I exploit a delicate challah-type roll. And keep away from inserting layers of slippery substances subsequent to at least one one other. Examine. That is the bit about the place to use ketchup.

Does everybody do ketchup and Tabasco? I am guessing folks grew up with different toppings to their fried egg sandwiches. As soon as I had no ketchup so I did pesto. Not unhealthy.

Fried Egg Sandwich

1-2 t butter

2 eggs

Ketchup

Tabasco Sauce

1 delicate roll

Crack two eggs right into a small bowl and put aside. Soften butter in an 8″ pan on excessive warmth. When it has bubbled a bit, slide the eggs from the bowl to the pan (in order to not break the yolks). Fry these for about two minutes on excessive. In the meantime, reduce your roll in half and lay it in your plate in butterfly style. Flip down the warmth to medium and right here is the place you might have some selections to make. In the event you like your yolks damaged, do it now. Additionally, do you want your eggs fried “delicate” or “onerous”? In the event you like them fried delicate, then flip them now. In the event you like them fried onerous, as I do, maintain them on this facet for an additional two minutes after which flip. Prepare dinner on the flip facet for about two minutes or till you’re pleased with how runny the eggs are.

Put ketchup on one facet of the roll and 2-20 drops of Tabasco as nicely. Then lay the egg throughout the bread and shut up the sandwich. I as soon as made the close to deadly flaw of placing the eggs on the bread and ketchup on the egg. Once I closed it up, the ketchup was between two layers of egg. Slip-sliding everywhere. I shed one tear. I had actually tousled.

That is a number of bytes for a easy fried egg sandwich, however I’ve no job. So there you go.