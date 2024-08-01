French swimmer Leon Marchand makes history with two individual gold medals in one night

Leon Marchand‘s bid for a pair of Wednesday gold medals on the 2024 Paris Olympics was a smashing success because the Frenchman’s late surge pushed him previous Kristof Milak for gold within the 200m butterfly last, and he waltzed to the highest spot 90 minutes later within the 200m breaststroke last.

Marchand leaned on the lane line after his fly win and waved his pointer finger cyclically to have a good time a 1:51.21, simply forward of Hungary’s 2022 world champ Milak and his 1:51.75. Canada’s Ilya Kharun received bronze with a 1:52.80.

200m FLY RESULTS | 200m BREAST RESULTS

He later dominated the breaststroke occasion, swimming a 2:05:85 to beat contenders Zac Stubblety-Cook dinner of Australia (2:06:79) and Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands (2:07.90). American swimmer Josh Matheny completed seventh with a 2:09.52.

Marchand is the fourth swimmer to win two particular person gold medals in the identical day. The feat was final completed in 1976 by Kornelia Ender of East Germany.

The Paris-born Marchand, 22, received his first gold medal in his second Olympics when France claimed the 400m medley earlier these Video games. Together with his depend standing at three golds, he is already damaged the report for many profession gold medals for a French swimmer.

Marchand is the 2023 world champion in 200m fly and was up in opposition to the world-record holder in Milak. Each males received their respective semifinal heats, with Milak posting the highest time, 0.78 seconds quicker than Marchand.

Marchand bought a little bit bit of fine fortune within the breaststroke as China’s world-record holder, Qin Haiyang, didn’t qualify for the ultimate.

Marchand will go for his fourth of those Video games within the 200m particular person medley on Thursday.