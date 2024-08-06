French museum network hit by ransomware attack, but no disruptions are reported at Olympic events

A ransomware assault has focused the central knowledge methods of Paris’ Grand Palais and different museums within the Réunion des Musées Nationaux community, the Paris prosecutor’s workplace mentioned Tuesday. A few of the venues within the community are internet hosting competitions for the Summer time Olympics.

The assault, detected on Sunday, hit knowledge methods utilized by round 40 museums throughout France.

Regardless of the breach, Paris authorities mentioned Tuesday there was no disruption to the Olympic occasions.

The Grand Palais is internet hosting fencing and taekwondo competitions, whereas the Château de Versailles, additionally a part of the RMN community, is the venue for equestrian sports activities and the trendy pentathlon.

The Paris prosecutor’s workplace has assigned the investigation to a subdivision, the Brigade for Combating Cybercrime, to find out the extent and perpetrators of the assault. Efforts are ongoing to safe and restore the affected methods.