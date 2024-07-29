French fans boo Joel Embiid during Team USA’s win over Serbia

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France — Joel Embiid selected to play for the U.S. over France on the Paris Olympics — and the French did not let him neglect it.

French followers attending the U.S. males’s basketball staff’s Olympic opener towards Serbia on Sunday had been forceful with how they really feel concerning the Philadelphia 76ers star and Cameroon native.

He was met with boos each time he did something on the courtroom — be it throughout pregame introductions, coming off the bench, touching the ball — something.

Why?

It doubtless facilities on his choice to not play for France, which granted him naturalized citizenship standing in 2022 though he is by no means lived there.

There was some hope by French followers that Embiid would staff with fellow NBA stars Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to play for the host nation within the Paris Video games.

He additionally had the choice of taking part in for Cameroon, nevertheless it was knocked out early in the course of the qualification course of. That left the U.S., the place he additionally obtained a U.S. passport in 2022.

Embiid has beforehand mentioned he wished to play for Crew USA as a result of his son was born in the US. However he has by no means particularly mentioned why he selected the U.S. over France.

Embiid scored 4 factors with a block and two rebounds in Crew USA’s 110-84 victory over Serbia.

The Related Press contributed to this report.