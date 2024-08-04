French-born Kaylia Nemour wins historic Olympic gold for Algeria; Suni Lee claims bronze

Nemour, who trains roughly 150 miles from Paris, started competing for her father’s delivery nation of Algeria in 2023. This got here after a protracted dispute with the French Gymnastics Federation.

In 2021, Nemour developed osteochondritis, a joint situation in her knees that required a number of surgical procedures which took her out of the game for practically a yr. Though her private physician cleared her to compete, the French nationwide workforce physician — who had by no means examined her — refused to clear her.

With only one yr to go till the Video games, Nemour’s profession got here to a standstill.

Along with her ultimate qualification alternative for the Video games rapidly approaching, Nemour determined to change her nationally to signify Algeria. Nevertheless, the French federation didn’t approve the change, which means Nemour wouldn’t have the ability to compete till July 2023.

That date fell after the African Championships, an important occasion for Nemour as she wanted to compete in it to qualify for the world championships. Success there would then allow her to safe a spot on the Paris Olympics.

A web based petition demanding the discharge of Nemour garnered over 6,000 signatures. In Could 2023, six French gymnasts disclosed situations of abuse throughout their time on the nationwide workforce. French Minister for Sport and the Olympic & Paralympic Video games, Amelie Oudea-Castera, pledged to analyze the allegations. She additionally convened a gathering with the French Gymnastics Federation to handle varied points inside the sport, together with Nemour’s nationality dispute.

Subsequently, the Federation introduced that Nemour may signify Algeria, clearing her to compete lower than two weeks earlier than the African Championships.

Nemour has made absolutely the a lot of the alternative. She first turned heads in her world championship debut in 2023 the place she completed second on the uneven bars, turning into the primary African gymnast to win a world medal.

In what remains to be thought of a house Video games for Nemour, she completed fifth within the all-around ultimate along with bringing residence the gold on the uneven bars.

“I’m very, very, very proud of what I used to be capable of do in the present day,” Nemour mentioned. “I’m nonetheless a little bit shocked … It was my final dream, years of labor and arduous work, particulars. I believe it’s actually loopy and I’m actually honored to have been capable of win this medal, its a primary for me and for Algeria too. I hope I made them proud.”