Freddie Freeman named 2024 World Series MVP

Freddie Freeman named 2024 World Sequence MVP

nn”,”providerName”:”Twitter”,”providerUrl”:”https://twitter.com”,”thumbnail_url”:null,”kind”:”oembed”,”width”:550,”contentType”:”wealthy”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Freeman joined fairly the checklist of gamers to win each MVP and World Sequence MVP of their careers:nnFreddie Freeman nJohnny Bench nRoberto Clemente nRollie Fingers nBob Gibson nReggie Jackson nSandy Koufax nBrooks Robinson nFrank Robinson nPete Rose nMike Schmidt nWillie StargellnnBut Freeman additionally carved his personal path with a one-of-a-kind residence run.”,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-31T04:24:25.694Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/30/666bbefe-998a1f4b-9696b9b7-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman is introduced with the Willie Mays World Sequence MVP award following the Dodgers’ win in Sport 5″,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:02:23″,”slug”:”freddie-freeman-is-presented-world-series-mvp-award”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series-mvp”,”title”:”World Series MVP”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”most-valuable-player”,”title”:”MVP”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/wofxlnvqb7lh1awxcqqg”},”title”:”Freddie Freeman is introduced World Sequence MVP award”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/freddie-freeman-is-presented-world-series-mvp-award”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”With the bases loaded and the Dodgers all the way down to their last out in Sport 1, Freeman related with a Nestor Cortes fastball and smacked it into Dodger Stadium’s right-field pavilion seats. That swat stood by itself as the primary walk-off grand slam in World Sequence historical past, however it additionally harkened again to that almost all pure and exquisite of baseball moments, when the Dodgers’ Kirk Gibson pinch-hit on two injured legs in opposition to Corridor of Fame nearer Dennis Eckersley of the A’s and willed a walk-off Sport 1 homer over the wall, to almost the identical spot and at virtually precisely the identical time of evening.”,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-26T03:40:02.693Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/25/1f63eb4b-5d716856-889ba75a-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman crushes the primary walk-off grand slam in World Sequence historical past to present the Dodgers a 6-3 Sport 1 win”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:01:30″,”slug”:”freddie-freeman-hits-a-grand-slam-1-to-right-field-chris-taylor-scores-to”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2024″,”title”:”Season 2024″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-story-highlight”,”title”:”Game story highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”2-yahoo-mlb-ads-feed”,”title”:”2-Yahoo MLB Ads Feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alexa”,”title”:”alexa”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”yahoo-in-game-national”,”title”:”Yahoo In-Game National”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”walk-off”,”title”:”walk off”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”star-of-the-game”,”title”:”Player of the Game”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/kfstczwwcnexhrikktth”},”title”:”Freddie Freeman’s walk-off grand slam”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/freddie-freeman-hits-a-grand-slam-1-to-right-field-chris-taylor-scores-to”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”It was eerie, it was epic, it was enrapturing.nnBut it wasn’t all.nnIn the primary inning of Sport 1, Freeman had ripped a liner the opposite approach down the third-base line and motored to 3rd — a triple that proved his private five-day layoff (Freeman nursed the ankle by sitting out the Dodgers’ NLCS Sport 6 clincher on Oct. 20) had made him eligible to speed up. The break day additionally gave him the chance to get his swing proper, and we’d must say it labored.”,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-26T03:42:44.803Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/25/1803c1ad-af9e3d39-49cba6b2-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman hits a triple to left discipline with two outs within the backside of the first inning”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:00:41″,”slug”:”gerrit-cole-in-play-no-out-to-freddie-freeman-nqiv36″,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2024″,”title”:”Season 2024″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-story-highlight”,”title”:”Game story highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series”,”title”:”World Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/j9tj5lmdco6bssui5pn6″},”title”:”Freddie Freeman’s triple to left discipline”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/gerrit-cole-in-play-no-out-to-freddie-freeman-nqiv36″},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Freeman delivered once more in Sport 2, taking Yankees starter Carlos Rodón deep with a solo shot on a excessive heater.nnAnd if there have been any doubt that the Dodgers may carry their momentum into the uninviting Bronx when the Sequence shifted east, his two-run homer off Clarke Schmidt within the first inning of Sport 3 eliminated it and instantly took the pinstripe-clad crowd out of the sport.”,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-29T00:24:37.829Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/28/5c08373c-215caabc-55bb0644-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman drills a two-run residence run within the high of the first inning, homering in his fifth straight World Sequence recreation”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:00:29″,”slug”:”freddie-freeman-homers-3-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-field-shohei-ohtani-score”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2024″,”title”:”Season 2024″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-story-highlight”,”title”:”Game story highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series”,”title”:”World Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”2-yahoo-mlb-ads-feed”,”title”:”2-Yahoo MLB Ads Feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alexa”,”title”:”alexa”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”yahoo-in-game-national”,”title”:”Yahoo In-Game National”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/pvwd0disinjdi5jcoj3w”},”title”:”Freddie Freeman’s two-run residence run”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/freddie-freeman-homers-3-on-a-fly-ball-to-right-field-shohei-ohtani-score”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”In Sport 4, Freeman punched a lined two-run shot to the quick porch in proper off Luis Gil within the first inning. And within the Sport 5 clincher, he drove in a pair of runs with a single. He additionally almost prolonged his World Sequence residence run streak within the fourth inning with a drive that Aaron Decide caught on the wall, which might have been a homer in 21 different ballparks.nn“He harm us massive time, with out query,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone mentioned of Freeman. “Type of hobbled into this collection. We weren’t certain what we had been going to see. From the soar clearly, he was Freddie Freeman on the plate. He harm us.””,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-31T01:15:03.548Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/30/f9ad5ef9-012d2893-a5fa7391-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Aaron Decide leaps to return down with a sensational catch on the wall, taking a success away from Freddie Freeman”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:00:29″,”slug”:”gerrit-cole-in-play-out-s-to-freddie-freeman-anqsq5″,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2024″,”title”:”Season 2024″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-147″,”title”:”New York Yankees”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:147″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-592450″,”title”:”Aaron Judge”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:592450″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”defense”,”title”:”defense”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series”,”title”:”World Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-story-highlight”,”title”:”Game story highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/ecjwoz0n4linmybzb5sc”},”title”:”Aaron Decide’s unimaginable leaping catch”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/gerrit-cole-in-play-out-s-to-freddie-freeman-anqsq5″},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Although Freeman was NL MVP within the shortened 2020 season with the Braves and has been an All-Star eight instances, it has been deceptively simple for him to be overshadowed on a Dodgers staff that includes a soon-to-be three-time MVP in Shohei Ohtani and a one-time MVP and now-three-time World Sequence champ in Mookie Betts.nnIn this star-stocked World Sequence, nonetheless, Freeman completely outshined everyone on the sphere, and, in all chance, eliminated no matter little doubt may need existed about his future Corridor of Fame case.”,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-30T00:15:13.746Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/29/137b5bd9-e0f63cab-ea758070-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman hits a two-run homer within the 1st, setting an MLB document by homering in his sixth straight World Sequence recreation”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:00:29″,”slug”:”freddie-freeman-homers-4-on-a-line-drive-to-right-field-mookie-betts-scor”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”season-2024″,”title”:”Season 2024″,”type”:”season”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”hitting”,”title”:”hitting”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”highlight”,”title”:”highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”in-game-highlight”,”title”:”in-game highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-action-tracking”,”title”:”game action tracking”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”game-story-highlight”,”title”:”Game story highlight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series”,”title”:”World Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”home-run”,”title”:”home run”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”alexa”,”title”:”alexa”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”international-feed”,”title”:”International Partner feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”eclat-feed”,”title”:”Eclat feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”imagen-feed”,”title”:”Imagen feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”fan-duel”,”title”:”Fan Duel”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”send-to-news-mlb-feed”,”title”:”Send To News MLB feed”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/em7fjofi0dnqaakoqhdl”},”title”:”Freddie Freeman’s two-run homer”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/freddie-freeman-homers-4-on-a-line-drive-to-right-field-mookie-betts-scor”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”That he did it on one good ankle solely makes the achievement extra outstanding.nn“He is simply such a superb instance for all of us,” mentioned Dodgers supervisor Dave Roberts, “even whenever you’re not wholesome, simply to be on the market and publish as a result of it issues.””,”kind”:”textual content”},{“__typename”:”Video”,”contentDate”:”2024-10-31T05:47:05.247Z”,”preferredPlaybackScenarioURL({“preferredPlaybacks”:”mp4AvcPlayback”})”:”https://mlb-cuts-diamond.mlb.com/FORGE/2024/2024-10/30/199421dc-a9b0c56a-cb9c0aca-csvm-diamondgcp-asset_1280x720_59_4000K.mp4″,”kind”:”video”,”description”:”Freddie Freeman talks about his walk-off grand slam in Sport 1, the affect his household has had on him, his residence runs and extra”,”displayAsVideoGif”:false,”period”:”00:05:11″,”slug”:”freddie-freeman-on-the-impact-his-family-has-had”,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”vod”,”title”:”vod”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”interview”,”title”:”interview”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlbn-mlb-tonight”,”title”:”MLB Tonight”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”mlb-network”,”title”:”MLB Network”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”thumbnail”:{“__typename”:”Thumbnail”,”templateUrl”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/lfdzfxwm3f3rumu74b3h”},”title”:”Freddie Freeman on the affect his household has had”,”relativeSiteUrl”:”/video/freddie-freeman-on-the-impact-his-family-has-had”},{“__typename”:”Markdown”,”content material”:”Freeman is the fourth first baseman to win World Sequence MVP and the primary since Boston’s Steve Pearce in 2018. He’s additionally the ninth Dodgers participant (tenth prevalence) to win the dignity, captured most just lately by Corey Seager in 2020.nn“That is every thing,” Freeman mentioned when introduced with the award. “That is it proper right here.”nnThen he pointed to the trophy. Not the MVP trophy. The World Sequence trophy.”,”kind”:”textual content”}],”relativeSiteUrl”:”/information/freddie-freeman-2024-world-series-most-valuable-player”,”contentType”:”information”,”subHeadline”:null,”abstract”:”NEW YORK – He hobbled into this World Sequence with nothing to show, actually. Sure, in fact, Freddie Freeman needed that second ring after incomes one with Atlanta in 2021. Sure, in fact, he needed to do his half to raise the Los Angeles Dodgers, who had swooped in and”,”tagline({“formatString”:”none”})”:null,”tags”:[{“__typename”:”PersonTag”,”slug”:”playerid-518692″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman”,”person”:{“__ref”:”Person:518692″},”type”:”player”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”apple-news”,”title”:”Apple News”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TeamTag”,”slug”:”teamid-119″,”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”team”:{“__ref”:”Team:119″},”type”:”team”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series”,”title”:”World Series”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”postseason”,”title”:”postseason”,”type”:”taxonomy”},{“__typename”:”GameTag”,”gamePk”:775296,”slug”:”gamepk-775296″,”title”:”2024/10/30 la@nyy”,”type”:”game”},{“__typename”:”InternalTag”,”slug”:”storytype-article”,”title”:”Article”,”type”:”article”},{“__typename”:”ContributorTag”,”slug”:”anthony-castrovince”,”title”:”Anthony Castrovince”,”type”:”contributor”},{“__typename”:”TaxonomyTag”,”slug”:”world-series-mvp”,”title”:”World Series MVP”,”type”:”taxonomy”}],”kind”:”story”,”thumbnail”:”https://img.mlbstatic.com/mlb-images/picture/add/{formatInstructions}/mlb/hmcgj4s2wzgh8ng7ylz6″,”title”:”Freddie Freeman named 2024 World Sequence MVP”},”getTeamsBySportId({“ids”:[1]})”:[{“__ref”:”Team:133″},{“__ref”:”Team:134″},{“__ref”:”Team:135″},{“__ref”:”Team:136″},{“__ref”:”Team:137″},{“__ref”:”Team:138″},{“__ref”:”Team:139″},{“__ref”:”Team:140″},{“__ref”:”Team:141″},{“__ref”:”Team:142″},{“__ref”:”Team:143″},{“__ref”:”Team:144″},{“__ref”:”Team:145″},{“__ref”:”Team:146″},{“__ref”:”Team:147″},{“__ref”:”Team:158″},{“__ref”:”Team:108″},{“__ref”:”Team:109″},{“__ref”:”Team:110″},{“__ref”:”Team:111″},{“__ref”:”Team:112″},{“__ref”:”Team:113″},{“__ref”:”Team:114″},{“__ref”:”Team:115″},{“__ref”:”Team:116″},{“__ref”:”Team:117″},{“__ref”:”Team:118″},{“__ref”:”Team:119″},{“__ref”:”Team:120″},{“__ref”:”Team:121″}],”getHeaderFromForgePath({“contentSource”:”MLB”,”headerPath”:”/_navs/header/mlb/global-nav”,”paletteKey”:”mlb-base-palette”,”propertiesKey”:”mlb-global-properties”})”:{“__typename”:”Header”,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”align:right;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”MLB.TV”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlb.com/tv?&affiliateId=mlbMENUtv”,”placement”:”right”,”visible”:”true”,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Buy MLB.TV Offseason Package”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games/subscribe?&affiliateId=mlbMENUtv”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Watch & Listen”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games?&affiliateID=mlbMENUtv”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB.TV Partners”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlb.com/live-stream-games/partners?&affiliateId=mlbMENUtv”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Link Account”,”linkUrl”:”live-stream-games/partners?&affiliateId=mlbMENUtv”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Help Center”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games/help-center?&affiliateID=mlbMENUtv”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”align:proper;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets”,”placement”:”proper”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”All-Star Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/all-star/tickets”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”expires:1721167200;”},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB at Rickwood Field”,”linkUrl”:”/events/rickwood/tickets”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”expires:1718924400;”},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Spring Training”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/spring-training”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”expires:1711511940;”},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Postseason Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/postseason”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Buy on SeatGeek”,”linkUrl”:”https://seatgeek.com/mlb-tickets?aid=15994&pid=integration&rid=1&utm_medium=partnership&utm_source=mlb_sponsorship&utm_campaign=integration”,”linkTarget”:”_blank”,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Sell on SeatGeek”,”linkUrl”:”https://seatgeek.com/sell/mlb-tickets?aid=15994&pid=integration&rid=15&utm_medium=partnership&utm_source=mlb_sponsorship&utm_campaign=integration”,”linkTarget”:”_blank”,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Season Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/season-tickets”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Single Game Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/schedule”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Group Tickets”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/group-tickets”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Special Ticket Offers”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/fan-value”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”VIP Ticket Packages”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/on-location-experiences”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Students”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/students”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Tourism”,”linkUrl”:”/tourism”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB World Tour”,”linkUrl”:”/international/events”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Ticket Terms & Conditions”,”linkUrl”:”/tickets/terms-and-conditions”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”align:proper;”,”icon”:”shopping-cart”,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Store”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlbshop.com/?_s=bm-mlbcom-hp”,”placement”:”proper”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Online Shop”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlbshop.com/?_s=bm-mlbcom-hp”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:””},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Auction”,”linkUrl”:”https://auctions.mlb.com/iSynApp/showHomePage.action?sid=1101001&isynsharedsession=9mislq-18JnZhOEp-FeGzvUB3G6zxwkeKqwX99MKAttEdaSACl02r4aCDzYhNvUm”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Gift Cards”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlbshop.com/gift-cards/x-462351+z-94899005-3509039474?_s=bm-mlbcom-Home”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:””},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB NYC Flagship Store”,”linkUrl”:”/shop/nyc-retail-store”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”European Shop”,”linkUrl”:”http://www.mlbshopeurope.com/stores/mlb/en?portal=MLTS66FS&CMP=PSC-MLTS66FS”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:””},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Photo Store”,”linkUrl”:”https://photostore.mlb.com/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”amp:true;cellular:true”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Information”,”linkUrl”:”/information”,”placement”:”cellular”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Rule Changes”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlb.com/rule-changes-2023″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Probable Pitchers”,”linkUrl”:”/probable-pitchers/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Starting Lineups”,”linkUrl”:”/starting-lineups”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Transactions”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlb.com/transactions”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Injury Report”,”linkUrl”:”/injury-report”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”World Baseball Classic”,”linkUrl”:”/world-baseball-classic”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Draft”,”linkUrl”:”/draft/2024″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”All-Star Game”,”linkUrl”:”/all-star/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Life”,”linkUrl”:”/fans/mlb-life”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Pipeline”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlb.com/pipeline”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Postseason History”,”linkUrl”:”/postseason/history”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Great Stories”,”linkUrl”:”/news/topic/longform”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Podcasts”,”linkUrl”:”/fans/podcasts”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:null,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Watch”,”linkUrl”:”/television?&affiliateId=mlbMENU”,”placement”:null,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:”Video”,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Search”,”linkUrl”:”/video”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Statcast”,”linkUrl”:”/video/topic/statcast”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Network”,”linkUrl”:”/network”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]},{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:”MLB.TV”,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Buy MLB.TV Postseason Package”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games/subscribe?&affiliateId=mlbMENU”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Watch & Listen”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games?&affiliateID=mlbMENU”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Help Center”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games/help-center?&affiliateID=mlbMENU”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”cellular:true;amp:true;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Scores”,”linkUrl”:”/scores”,”placement”:”cellular”,”seen”:”true”,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”amp:true;cellular:true;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Schedule”,”linkUrl”:”/postseason”,”placement”:”cellular”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”2023 Postseason Recap”,”linkUrl”:”/postseason/history/2023″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”2024 Regular Season”,”linkUrl”:”/schedule/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”2024 Postseason”,”linkUrl”:”/postseason”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”2025 Spring Training”,”linkUrl”:”/schedule/2025-02-20″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”true”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Events”,”linkUrl”:”/events”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Team by Team Schedule”,”linkUrl”:”/schedule/team-by-team”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”National Broadcasts”,”linkUrl”:”/live-stream-games/national-broadcast-schedule”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”cellular:true;amp:true;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Stats”,”linkUrl”:”/stats”,”placement”:”cellular”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Statcast Leaders”,”linkUrl”:”https://baseballsavant.mlb.com/statcast_leaderboard”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Statcast”,”linkUrl”:”/statcast”,”linkTarget”:””,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Baseball Savant”,”linkUrl”:”https://baseballsavant.mlb.com/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Top Prospect Stats”,”linkUrl”:”/prospects/stats/top-prospects?type=all&minPA=1″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”amp:true;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Standings”,”linkUrl”:”/standings/wild-card”,”placement”:null,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:null,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Youth”,”linkUrl”:”/youth-baseball-softball”,”placement”:null,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Play Ball”,”linkUrl”:”/play-ball”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Youth Baseball & Softball”,”linkUrl”:”/youth-baseball-softball”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:””,”icon”:”group”,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Gamers”,”linkUrl”:”/gamers”,”placement”:null,”seen”:”true”,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Prospect Rankings”,”linkUrl”:”/prospects”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Depth Charts”,”linkUrl”:”/team/roster/depth-chart”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Players Association”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlbplayers.com”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Negro Leagues”,”linkUrl”:”/history/negro-leagues”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:null,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”MLB Play”,”linkUrl”:”/play”,”placement”:null,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Beat the Streak”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=BeatTheStreak2022″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Immaculate Grid”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=ImmaculateGrid2024″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Trivia”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=SporcleTrivia2024″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Pickle”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=Pickle2023″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”By the Numbers”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=ByTheNumbers2022″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Diamond Decisions”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=DiamondDecisions2024″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Bingo”,”linkUrl”:”/play?gameId=Bingo2023″,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:null}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”expires:1720022400;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Vote”,”linkUrl”:”/all-star/poll?affiliateId=asb-topnav-mlb-2024″,”placement”:null,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”amp:true;module:teammodule;align:proper;”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”Groups”,”linkUrl”:”/staff”,”placement”:”proper”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”Team Module”,”linkUrl”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:null,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”module:teammodule;”}]}]},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”customPropertiesString”:”align:proper;lang:es;label:Español”,”icon”:null,”linkTarget”:null,”linkText”:”ES”,”linkUrl”:”/es”,”placement”:”proper”,”seen”:null,”subNav”:[{“__typename”:”SubnavColumn”,”title”:null,”navigation”:[{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”日本語”,”linkUrl”:”http://www.mlb.jp/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”lang:ja”},{“__typename”:”NavItem”,”placement”:null,”linkText”:”한국어”,”linkUrl”:”https://www.mlbkor.com/”,”linkTarget”:null,”visible”:”false”,”icon”:null,”tooltip”:null,”customPropertiesString”:”lang:ko”}]}]}],”cfPalette”:{“__typename”:”CF_Palette”,”headerMastheadBackgroundColor”:”#002D72″,”headerMastheadTextColor”:”#ffffff”,”headerNavigationBackgroundColor”:”#041E42″,”headerNavigationBorderColor”:”#057AFF”,”headerNavigationTextColorHover”:”#ffffff”,”headerNavigationTextColor”:”#ffffff”},”cfWebProperties”:{“__typename”:”CF_WebProperties”,”urlLogo”:null,”headerMastheadTagline”:null,”headerPrimaryLogo”:{“__typename”:”CF_Asset”,”url”:null,”description”:null},”headerMastheadSponsorImage”:{“__typename”:”CF_Asset”,”url”:null,”description”:null},”headerMastheadTaglineContainerWidth”:”512px”,”headerMastheadTaglineContainerHeight”:”56px”}}},”Workforce:119″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”id”:119,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:203″},”title”:”Los Angeles Dodgers”,”shortName”:”LA Dodgers”,”teamName”:”Dodgers”},”Particular person:518692″:{“__typename”:”Particular person”,”id”:518692},”Workforce:144″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”id”:144,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:204″},”title”:”Atlanta Braves”,”shortName”:”Atlanta”,”teamName”:”Braves”},”Workforce:147″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”id”:147,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:201″},”title”:”New York Yankees”,”shortName”:”NY Yankees”,”teamName”:”Yankees”},”Particular person:592450″:{“__typename”:”Particular person”,”id”:592450},”Division:200″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”200″},”Workforce:133″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:200″},”id”:133,”title”:”Oakland Athletics”,”shortName”:”Oakland”,”teamName”:”Athletics”},”Division:205″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”205″},”Workforce:134″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:205″},”id”:134,”title”:”Pittsburgh Pirates”,”shortName”:”Pittsburgh”,”teamName”:”Pirates”},”Division:203″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”203″},”Workforce:135″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:203″},”id”:135,”title”:”San Diego Padres”,”shortName”:”San Diego”,”teamName”:”Padres”},”Workforce:136″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:200″},”id”:136,”title”:”Seattle Mariners”,”shortName”:”Seattle”,”teamName”:”Mariners”},”Workforce:137″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:203″},”id”:137,”title”:”San Francisco Giants”,”shortName”:”San Francisco”,”teamName”:”Giants”},”Workforce:138″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:205″},”id”:138,”title”:”St. Louis Cardinals”,”shortName”:”St. Louis”,”teamName”:”Cardinals”},”Division:201″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”201″},”Workforce:139″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:201″},”id”:139,”title”:”Tampa Bay Rays”,”shortName”:”Tampa Bay”,”teamName”:”Rays”},”Workforce:140″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:200″},”id”:140,”title”:”Texas Rangers”,”shortName”:”Texas”,”teamName”:”Rangers”},”Workforce:141″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:201″},”id”:141,”title”:”Toronto Blue Jays”,”shortName”:”Toronto”,”teamName”:”Blue Jays”},”Division:202″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”202″},”Workforce:142″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:202″},”id”:142,”title”:”Minnesota Twins”,”shortName”:”Minnesota”,”teamName”:”Twins”},”Division:204″:{“__typename”:”Division”,”id”:”204″},”Workforce:143″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:204″},”id”:143,”title”:”Philadelphia Phillies”,”shortName”:”Philadelphia”,”teamName”:”Phillies”},”Workforce:145″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:202″},”id”:145,”title”:”Chicago White Sox”,”shortName”:”Chi White Sox”,”teamName”:”White Sox”},”Workforce:146″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:204″},”id”:146,”title”:”Miami Marlins”,”shortName”:”Miami”,”teamName”:”Marlins”},”Workforce:158″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:205″},”id”:158,”title”:”Milwaukee Brewers”,”shortName”:”Milwaukee”,”teamName”:”Brewers”},”Workforce:108″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:200″},”id”:108,”title”:”Los Angeles Angels”,”shortName”:”LA Angels”,”teamName”:”Angels”},”Workforce:109″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:203″},”id”:109,”title”:”Arizona Diamondbacks”,”shortName”:”Arizona”,”teamName”:”D-backs”},”Workforce:110″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:201″},”id”:110,”title”:”Baltimore Orioles”,”shortName”:”Baltimore”,”teamName”:”Orioles”},”Workforce:111″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:201″},”id”:111,”title”:”Boston Crimson Sox”,”shortName”:”Boston”,”teamName”:”Crimson Sox”},”Workforce:112″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:205″},”id”:112,”title”:”Chicago Cubs”,”shortName”:”Chi Cubs”,”teamName”:”Cubs”},”Workforce:113″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:205″},”id”:113,”title”:”Cincinnati Reds”,”shortName”:”Cincinnati”,”teamName”:”Reds”},”Workforce:114″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:202″},”id”:114,”title”:”Cleveland Guardians”,”shortName”:”Cleveland”,”teamName”:”Guardians”},”Workforce:115″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:203″},”id”:115,”title”:”Colorado Rockies”,”shortName”:”Colorado”,”teamName”:”Rockies”},”Workforce:116″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:202″},”id”:116,”title”:”Detroit Tigers”,”shortName”:”Detroit”,”teamName”:”Tigers”},”Workforce:117″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:200″},”id”:117,”title”:”Houston Astros”,”shortName”:”Houston”,”teamName”:”Astros”},”Workforce:118″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:202″},”id”:118,”title”:”Kansas Metropolis Royals”,”shortName”:”Kansas Metropolis”,”teamName”:”Royals”},”Workforce:120″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:204″},”id”:120,”title”:”Washington Nationals”,”shortName”:”Washington”,”teamName”:”Nationals”},”Workforce:121″:{“__typename”:”Workforce”,”division”:{“__ref”:”Division:204″},”id”:121,”title”:”New York Mets”,”shortName”:”NY Mets”,”teamName”:”Mets”}}}

window.adobeAnalytics = {“reportingSuiteId”:”mlbglobal08,mlbcom08″,”linkInternalFilters”:”mlb”}

window.globalState = {“tracking_title”:”Main League Baseball”,”lang”:”en”}

window.appId = ”

/*–>*/