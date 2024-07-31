Fred Trump III calls uncle Donald Trump ‘atomic crazy,’ says he used racial slur decades ago

Fred Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump, mentioned his uncle is “atomic loopy,” that he witnessed him utilizing racial slurs a long time in the past — and that he plans to vote for Kamala Harris.

The Trump method was to be “advanced and typically merciless,” Fred Trump mentioned in an interview with ABC Information’ Aaron Katersky.

“And inside each household — folks know this — households are sophisticated. Each household has their loopy uncle. My Uncle Donald is atomic loopy. And … he has put his mark on the household historical past,” he mentioned, as he promoted his new ebook, “All within the Household: The Trumps and How We Bought This Approach.”

Pressed to elucidate additional, Fred Trump mentioned it “means he does issues that, at the same time as a lot as I do know him when he is on the market now, I form of shudder and say, ‘Is that this the identical man I knew? What’s making him change? … What obtained him this manner?’ However that each one being mentioned, I’ve all the time had a great relationship.”

Fred Trump III, the nephew of former President Donald Trump speaks with ABC Information’ Aaron Katersky. ABC Information

He added, “However he is executed actually horrific issues to me, which some folks will say, ‘How may you continue to need to have a relationship with him?’ He is my uncle. He is household, and meaning so much.”

Fred Trump, the son of the previous president’s late older brother Fred Trump Jr., who died in 1981 at 42, says he wrote the ebook partially to advocate for folks with extreme developmental disabilities, like his grownup son William. He says this newest Trump household tell-all is just not a political hit job, however fairly the “full-on fact” about his uncle, who’s the Republican nominee for president.

In a press release to ABC Information, Trump Marketing campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung denied the claims in regards to the former president.

“That is utterly fabricated and complete faux information of the very best order,” he mentioned. “It’s appalling a lie so blatantly disgusting may be printed in media. Anybody who is aware of President Trump is aware of he would by no means use such language, and false tales like this have been totally debunked.”

The youthful Trump’s new ebook features a chapter titled, “The Race Card.” In that chapter, he particulars his uncle utilizing a racial slur, he mentioned.

“I used to be about 10 years previous, and I used to be at my grandparents’ home, like I used to be so much,” Fred Trump mentioned. “And Donald — I may hear him screaming. And I went right down to the driveway of my grandparents’ home, and there was his white El Dorado convertible with two slashes. Nonetheless keep in mind it. And he had electrical tape, as a result of the roof was black. And he used the phrase — the N-word — twice simply saying who he thought in all probability had executed this.”

The previous president has persistently denied utilizing the racial slur. Fred Trump mentioned that regardless of being younger when the incident occurred, he “completely” remembered the second because it occurred.

“OK. He did twice that day,” Fred Trump mentioned when ABC Information introduced up Donald Trump’s repeated denials.

Fred Trump wrote in his ebook that some folks have labeled the previous president as racist, and a few say he’s not. However what does he imagine?

“He, at time [ s ] , espouses issues that individuals who I imagine are racist espouses. That is the very best I can reply that query,” he mentioned.

“I do not imagine he is a racist,” Fred Trump added when pressed on the query. “I simply suppose that he makes use of folks, whether or not they’re Black or they’re — whoever may also help him he’ll use them. And, you understand, name it racist or not, I do not imagine in that. He makes use of them as props. And when he will get what he wants out of them — votes — he’ll forged them apart.”

After his uncle was elected president in 2016, Fred Trump noticed a possibility to advocate for the disabled, he mentioned.

“I used to be within the Oval Workplace 12 occasions about. And that was our mission: to advocate for folks with advanced disabilities,” he mentioned.

He added, “It culminated in Might of 2020 within the Oval Workplace. Donald was there, and he was very gracious. A number of people have been there, together with the group that we introduced down. We dispersed. I used to be requested to return and see Donald. He greeted me together with his acquainted, ‘Hey, pal. How’s it going?'”

He says he “sat down for a bit” together with his uncle.

“And he simply got here out with, ‘These folks, all of the bills. They need to simply die,'” Fred Trump recalled. “He is speaking about human beings who’ve advanced points, and the very first thing he may say was they need to simply die.”

Fred Trump mentioned the remark wasn’t an remoted incident. He described a cellphone name to alert his uncle that the medical fund arrange by the household for his son William was working low, a fund he says his uncle persistently replenished.

“A few years in the past … I referred to as him. I mentioned, ‘Donald, the fund’s working out.’ And with out hesitation, he mentioned, ‘Your son would not acknowledge you. Let him die and transfer to Florida,'” Fred Trump mentioned.

Requested if he was stunned by the remark, Fred Trump mentioned he was. He mentioned he advised his uncle that his son did acknowledge him.

“Was I stunned? I do not suppose you may hear one thing like that and never be stunned,” Fred Trump mentioned. “However that’s what he has turn out to be. It is unhappy.”

“You describe your uncle as extremely merciless. Why would you desire a relationship with him?” ABC Information requested.

“I am not gonna change him I do not suppose there’s anyone that would change him,” Fred Trump mentioned. “However I’ve all the time loved time with him. And I’d hope if he is not elected that he’ll relax. I do not know if that is doable. However my guess is I might not be welcome to any of the golf programs anymore. I will discover others. However I do thank him for the entree to these programs. I am a heck of a golfer.”

Fred Trump mentioned he deliberate to vote for Harris, however would attend the inauguration if his uncle wins and if he is invited.