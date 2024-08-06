Fred Again Announces North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — English producer, singer-songwriter and EDM musician Frederick Gibson, identified professionally as Fred Once more… introduced plans for a North American headlining tour.

Fred Once more’s “locations we’ve by no means been tour” is scheduled to formally get underway on September eleventh at Ball Enviornment in Denver, with dates scheduled via October thirteenth when the tour wraps at Dickies Enviornment in Fort Price, Texas.

Further reveals are slated for Seattle, Minneapolis, Salt Lake Metropolis, Detroit, Toronto, Buffalo, and Atlanta. The tour follows Fred Once more’s first stadium present on the standing room solely Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, a sold-out double invoice with Skrillex at San Francisco’s Civic Middle Plaza and three sold-out nights at Stanford’s Frost Amphitheater.

Moreover Fred Once more… is scheduled to carry out this summer season at Belgium’s Pukkelpop (August 16), The Netherlands’ Lowlands (August 17), France’s Rock en Seine (August 23), and the UK’s Studying and Leeds Festivals (August 24 and 25).

Fred Once more…can be supporting his forthcoming studio album which is scheduled to be launched on September sixth.

“locations we’ve by no means been tour” 2024

SEPTEMBER

11 – Denver, CO – Ball Enviornment

12 – Denver, CO – Ball Enviornment

15 – Salt Lake Metropolis, UT – Utah First Credit score Union Amphitheatre

18 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Enviornment

19 – Seattle, WA – Local weather Pledge Enviornment

25 – Minneapolis, MN – Goal Middle

28 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

29 – East Troy, WI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

OCTOBER

1 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Enviornment

3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Enviornment

4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Enviornment

7 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Middle

9 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Enviornment

13 – Fort Price, TX – Dickies Enviornment