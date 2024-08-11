‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel: Release Date, Cast, Everything to Know

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis will play mom and daughter as soon as once more because the highly-anticipated Freaky Friday sequel is formally within the works.

“As I went around the globe with Halloween Ends, folks needed to know if there was going to be one other Freaky Friday. One thing actually touched a chord,” Curtis instructed The New York Occasions in Could 2023. “After I got here again, I known as my buddies at Disney and mentioned, ‘It appears like there’s a film to be made.’”

Lohan, for her half, agreed, revealing that she and Curtis had been “leaving it within the arms that be” at Disney. “We might solely make one thing that individuals would completely adore,” she added.

The primary Freaky Friday premiered in 2003, with Lohan taking part in the function of teenage Anna and Curtis starring as her mother, Tess. Amid their fixed combating, the mother-daughter duo discover themselves consuming magic fortune cookies that pressure them to change our bodies. Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray additionally star.

When reflecting on the movie to rejoice its 20-year anniversary, Curtis remembered Lohan as “fluid” on set.

“She has a facility as an actor that’s actually spectacular,” the actress shared within the movie’s NYT profile. “It was an enormous job. It was an enormous manufacturing. And our relationship was very straightforward.”

Lohan recalled Curtis taking “me underneath her wing” all through the manufacturing.

“Jamie confirmed up with such an infectious character that set the tone for the entire day,” Lohan mentioned. “I used to be so nervous to do my first kiss on digicam, so she talked to me in my trailer and made it humorous in order that I wouldn’t stress about it.”

These aren’t the one authentic Freaky Friday stars all the way down to reprise their roles. Hold scrolling for all the pieces to know concerning the movie’s sequel to this point:

Will There Be a ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

“Disney confirmed {that a} sequel was in growth, with Elyse Hollander writing the screenplay, and Curtis and Lohan in talks to return,” The New York Occasions reported in Could 2023 when celebrating the film’s 20-year anniversary.

Earlier than the official affirmation, Curtis led the cost for an additional film.

“Let me be the grandma, let me be the previous grandma who switches locations, so then Lindsay will get to be the attractive grandma who’s nonetheless proud of Mark Harmon in all of the methods you’ll be proud of Mark Harmon,” she shared on The View in October 2022. “I want to see Lindsay be the recent grandma, and I want to see me attempt to cope with toddlers as we speak. I wish to be a helicopter mother or father in as we speak’s world.”

What’s the Title of the ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel?

At D23 Expo in August 2024, Disney confirmed that the movie shall be known as Freakier Friday.

Who Is Starring in ‘Freakier Friday’?

Lohan and Curtis are each set to reprise their roles as Anna and Tess, respectively. In June 2024, it was introduced that Murray, Harmon, Vidal, Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao would even be again for Freakier Friday. They’re joined by newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Jacinto will play Lohan’s husband.

Who Will Write and Direct ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

Nisha Ganatra will take over the reins from OG director Mark Waters, Selection reported in March 2024. Ganatra beforehand directed heartfelt comedies akin to The Excessive Be aware and Late Evening. In the meantime, Jordan Weiss (Dollface) has written the script.

What Is the Plot of ‘Freaky Friday 2’?

A casting name shared by Ganatra revealed some plot particulars, together with that Lohan’s Anna now has her personal snarky 14-year-old daughter. Harper is described as “a tomboy with a pointy humorousness.”

The outline reads: “Harper is in a little bit of a temper nowadays as a result of her longtime single mother is ready to marry British restauranteur Eric Davies. If that wasn’t dangerous sufficient Eric comes along with his personal 14-year-old daughter, sharp-tongued Lily. Harper and Lily don’t see eye to eye. Harper want to see issues go her manner and use her intelligence to cease this marriage from ever occurring.”

In August 2024, Disney launched an official synopsis: “The story picks up years after Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) endured an identification disaster. Anna now has a daughter of her personal and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two households merge, Tess and Anna uncover that lightning may certainly strike twice.”

Will Pink Slip Return for ‘Freakier Friday’?

Lohan’s character Anna had a band known as Pink Slip within the first movie — different members included Christina Vidal (Maddie) and Haley Hudson (Peg) — which was liable for some iconic 2000s hit songs, together with “Final” and “Take Me Away.”

Andrew Gunn, the movie’s producer, let it slip in a September 2023 interview with Cosmopolitan that they could simply be getting the band again collectively for the sequel.

“We bought a draft of a script for the sequel proper earlier than the writers’ strike, and it was actually good,” he gushed. “A author got here up with essentially the most good concept. It makes use of music and the band in an effective way.”

What Has Lindsay Lohan Mentioned About ‘Freakier Friday’?

Lohan confirmed that the sequel was occurring throughout a March 2024 look on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, however performed coy when it got here to sharing any particulars.

“I don’t wish to say an excessive amount of,” she mentioned. “However we’re each excited. I’m going to talk for Jamie.”

Have There Been Pictures from ‘Freaky Friday 2’ Set?

Curtis shared a clip through Instagram in June 2024 of the Freaky Friday 2 set. Within the video, she and Lohan pose outdoors their trailers.

When Will ‘Freaky Friday 2’ Be Launched?

Freakier Friday is ready to hit theaters in 2025.