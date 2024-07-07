Franz Wagner signs extension with Magic

• Obtain the NBA App

Ahead Franz Wagner has signed an extension with the Orlando Magic. The deal reportedly is a five-year, $224 million rookie most extension. The contract worth may attain $270 million if he turns into supermax eligible, in keeping with a number of reviews

Drafted No. 8 total by the Magic in 2021, the younger German ahead has blossomed right into a well-rounded scorer and a contributor on each ends of the court docket.

The 22-year-old ahead, who helped Germany win the World Cup final summer season and is slated to play on the Paris Olympics beginning later this month, has teamed with Paolo Banchero to offer the Magic one of many league’s prime younger frontcourts. Wagner, who performed at Michigan, has began all 231 of his appearances with Orlando.

In 72 video games final season, Wagner set profession bests in factors (19.7 ppg) , rebounds (5.3 rpg) and assists (3.7 apg) — and helped the Magic win the Southeast Division and return to the playoffs for the primary time since 2019-20.

