Franz Wagner, Magic agree to 5-year extension, AP reports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ahead Franz Wagner has agreed to the biggest contract in Orlando Magic historical past, a five-year extension that will likely be price not less than $224 million, an individual with information of the negotiations advised The Related Press on Friday.

The deal contains designated rookie language, which suggests the contract worth might attain 30% of the group’s wage cap, or about $270 million, or if he turns into eligible. Gamers must be chosen to an All-NBA first, second or third group twice, be chosen an All-Star starter twice or be named MVP or Defensive Participant of the Yr for the additional 5% worth of the contract to kick in.

The NBA’s offseason moratorium on such strikes will get lifted Saturday.

Through the 2023-24 common season, Wagner averaged 19.7 factors, 5.3 rebounds and three.7 assists, all profession highs. He shot 85% (271-for-319) from the free-throw line, however his 3-point common dropped to a career-low 28.1% (94-for-334). Within the earlier two seasons, Wagner had averaged 35.8% (226-for-631) from behind the arc. Throughout his three-year profession, Wagner has averaged 17.8 factors, 4.6 rebounds and three.4 assists per recreation and boosted his scoring common from 15.2 factors as a rookie earlier than climbing to 18.6 and 19.7 factors over the previous two seasons, respectively. He is also a robust defensive participant.

Wagner, 6 toes 10 and 220 kilos, hasn’t missed many video games since coming into the league both. He has performed in 238 of the 253 video games doable, together with the playoffs, because the Magic chosen him No. 8 general within the 2021 NBA Draft. He missed 10 video games in 2023-24, largely due to a sprained ankle.

The 22-year-old helped Germany win the FIBA World Cup final summer time and is slated to play on the Paris Olympics beginning later this month.

He has teamed with ahead Paolo Banchero to offer the Magic one of many league’s high younger frontcourts.

Wagner, who performed at Michigan, has been a part of the Orlando group that has improved its win whole by double-digits in every of the previous two seasons. The Magic received the Southeast Division title final season and earned their first playoff berth because the 2019-20 season. Orlando pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to a seven-game collection earlier than shedding within the first spherical.

Wagner’s extension begins with the 2025-26 season and would preserve him beneath contract by the 2029-30 season.

Wagner’s brother Moe, who performs middle and energy ahead, additionally performs for the Magic and, in line with a number of experiences, has reached a brand new two-year contract with the group.

NBA gamers turn into eligible to signal rookie contract extensions after their third full season within the league.

Magic guard Jalen Suggs, who was chosen No. 5 general by Orlando in the identical draft as Franz Wagner, is also eligible for a rookie contract extension, however the deal does not must be prolonged earlier than the upcoming season.