Francisco Lindor’s grand slam helps send Mets to NLCS – NBC New York

Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam within the sixth inning, his newest clutch swing in a rare season stuffed with them, and the New York Mets reached the Nationwide League Championship Sequence with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Edwin Díaz struck out Kyle Schwarber with two runners aboard to finish it as New York completed off the rival Phillies in Recreation 4 of their best-of-five Division Sequence, profitable 3-1 to wrap up a postseason sequence at house for the primary time in 24 years.

Instantly to comply with in a raucous clubhouse, the Mets’ first champagne-soaked clinching celebration in Citi Discipline’s 16-season historical past.

After three days of relaxation, New York will open the best-of-seven NLCS on Sunday on the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego held a 2-1 lead of their NLDS heading into Recreation 4 on Wednesday night time.

For the NL East champion Phillies, who gained 95 video games and completed six forward of the wild-card Mets through the common season, it was a bitter exit early within the playoffs and a disappointing step backward after they superior to the 2022 World Sequence after which misplaced Video games 6 and seven of the 2023 NLCS at house to Arizona.

After falling quick once more in October, Bryce Harper and the Phillies are nonetheless in search of the franchise’s third championship.

