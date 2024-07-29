France’s Leon Marchand wins swimming gold at Paris Olympics : NPR

toggle caption Matthias Schrader/AP

NANTERRE, France — Moments after 1000’s of his countrymen sang a deafening therapy of the French nationwide anthem in La Protection enviornment outdoors Paris, Leon Marchand broke away from a pack of elite swimmers within the males’s 400 meter particular person medley last.

“It was a tremendous time for me,” Marchand stated after the race, by which the 22-year-old scored his first Olympic gold. “I used to be actually residing it within the second.”

Marchand, who competed for Arizona State College and now lives in Austin, Texas, dominated the occasion which mixes freestyle, again, breast and butterfly strokes.

At instances in the course of the race Marchand was to this point forward he gave the impression to be swimming in a special pool.

In a sport the place victories are sometimes razor-thin, he touched the wall greater than 5 seconds forward of Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsushita, who took silver.

The end of 4:02:95 was sturdy sufficient to set a brand new Olympic document, shattering the mark set by Michael Phelps in 2008 on the Beijing Video games.

“I had goose bumps on the rostrum,” Marchand stated. “I felt actually proud to be myself and to be French.”

An emblem of Frenchness who competed for Arizona State College

Marchand, along with his boyish beauty, has emerged as a nationwide icon of those Paris Olympics. After his win Sunday night time, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to as to supply congratulations.

Bob Bowman coached Marchand at ASU earlier than he turned professional this spring and helped put together him for these Olympics.

“That was an ideal swim,” he stated, describing Marchand as the very best ever on this occasion. “He can swim sooner than that. He is bought the velocity, he is bought the endurance.”

American swimmer Carson Foster additionally turned in a robust efficiency within the medley last to seize an upset bronze medal.

“I have never had good races in huge moments, so tonight simply felt good,” Foster stated.

However he too appeared awed by Marchand’s efficiency and by the roaring French crowd.

“It was fairly wild,” Foster stated of the ambiance within the packed enviornment. “It was particular for Leon to have the ability to try this in his dwelling nation. I will be capable of inform my children about that some day.”

Yet one more silver for the U.S. swimmers

In one other come-from-behind upset for U.S. swimmers, Nic Fink surged to a tie with legendary British Olympian Adam Peaty for a silver medal within the males’s 100-meter breaststroke last.

Peaty had been closely favored within the race.

“There weren’t many ideas going via my head,” Fink stated of his shock medal efficiency. “It was simply type of go-go-go. I knew it was going to be actually shut and everybody was inside a fingernail.”

Fink and Peaty completed a fraction of a second behind Italian Nicolo Martinenghi who received the gold medal, his nation’s first at these Video games.

