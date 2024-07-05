France vs. Portugal prediction, odds, start time: UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal picks from proven soccer expert

After a disappointing displaying in 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal look to earn their second title in three tournaments once they battle Kylian Mbappe and France in a 2024 UEFA European Championship quarterfinal match on Friday in Hamburg, Germany. Portugal, which positioned thirteenth 4 years in the past, will look to succeed in the semifinals for the sixth time after defeating Slovenia 3-0 in penalty kicks on Monday following a 0-0 attract regulation. France completed eleventh in 2020 and might attain the semifinals for the sixth time with a victory. France gained the match in 1984 and in 2000.

The match from Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, kicks off at 3 p.m. ET. France are the +135 favorites (danger $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute cash line within the newest Portugal vs. France odds, with Portugal at +240. A draw is priced at +190 and the over/beneath for complete targets scored is 2.5. France are the -150 favorites to advance, whereas Portugal are +120. Earlier than locking in any France vs. Portugal picks or Euro 2024 predictions, you’ll want to see what SportsLine’s Jon “Buckets” Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has huge data of leagues and gamers throughout the globe. Since becoming a member of SportsLine, he has coated the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and rather more. In 2023, he was red-hot, going 248-234-12 for a revenue of $2,593 for $100 bettors. That included an 86-59-5 file within the Premier League for a $3,463 revenue. Anybody who follows him is manner up.

Now, Eimer has damaged down France vs. Portugal from each angle and locked in his picks and Euro 2024 predictions. Listed here are the betting traces and tendencies for Portugal vs. France:

Portugal vs. France over/beneath: 2.5 targets

Portugal vs. France 90-minute cash line: France +135, Portugal +240, Draw +190

Portugal vs. France to advance: France -150, Portugal +120

POR: Portugal have outscored their opponents 5-3 within the match

FRA: France are unbeaten in every of their final seven matches, going 4-3-0 throughout that stretch

Why it is best to again France

Mbappe captains the workforce, and has been a power since becoming a member of the aspect in 2017. Mbappe, 25, has performed effectively in the course of the match, which included a six-shot efficiency with 5 on the right track and a objective in a 1-1 draw with Poland throughout a bunch stage match. He additionally registered 5 photographs towards Belgium. This previous season for Paris Saint-Germain in France’s Ligue 1, he had 27 targets in 29 matches.

One other dominant a part of the offense is ahead Antoine Griezmann. The 33-year-old has been a member of the nationwide workforce since 2014. Throughout that stretch, he has appeared in 133 matches, and has scored 44 targets. Professionally, he performs for Atletico Madrid in Spain's La Liga. In three seasons with the membership, he has scored 34 targets in 97 league matches. Since turning professional in 2009-2010, he has appeared in 693 matches throughout all competitions, scoring 268 targets.

Why it is best to again Portugal

Amongst Portugal’s high offensive threats is midfielder Bernardo Silva. Throughout the group stage, he scored Portugal’s first objective in a 3-0 win over Turkiye on June 22. He later added a penalty kick in Monday’s victory over Slovenia. Silva, 29, who performs for Manchester Metropolis of the English Premier League, joined Portugal’s nationwide workforce in 2015. Throughout his time with the aspect, he has scored 12 targets in 92 matches. In seven seasons with Manchester Metropolis, he has 39 targets in 233 league matches, together with six in 33 appearances this previous yr.

Portugal are additionally powered by Ronaldo. The 39-year-old has been with the Portuguese nationwide workforce since 2003. Since then, he has been a scoring machine, scoring 130 instances in 211 matches. In Monday's win over Slovenia, he scored Portugal's first objective by penalty kick. In a pleasant main as much as the competitors, he had two targets in a 3-0 win over the Republic of Eire on June 11.

