France vs. Netherlands prediction, odds, time: UEFA Euro 2024 picks, June 21 best bets by top soccer expert

Heavyweights in Group D will collide when France and the Netherlands meet in a Euro 2024 group match on Friday at Leipzig Stadium in Leipzig. Previous to the beginning of the match, Les Bleus and the Oranje have been overwhelming favorites to advance out of Group D and attain the knockout stage of the match. Each groups received their Euro 2024 campaigns off to a profitable begin with the French beating Austria, and the Dutch knocking off Poland. France and the Netherlands will sq. off on Friday with the lead within the group on the road.

Netherlands vs. France cash line: France +125, Netherlands +240, Draw +210

Netherlands vs. France over/underneath: 2.5 objectives

Netherlands vs. France unfold: Netherlands +0.5 (-150), France -0.5 (+120)

NED: Memphis Depay leads the group with 45 worldwide objectives

leads the group with 45 worldwide objectives FRA: Antoine Griezmann has scored 44 worldwide objectives

Why it is best to again France



Les Bleus have dominated the head-to-head collection in opposition to the Netherlands lately. The French have received seven of the groups’ final eight conferences. That stretch contains house and away victories throughout Euro 2024 qualifying final yr: a powerful 4-0 win in Paris and 2-1 victory in Amsterdam.

As well as, France have a plethora of world-class attackers. Even when Kylian Mbappe is unable to play on Friday with a damaged nostril, Les Bleus can nonetheless discipline a lineup with Antoine Griezmann (16 objectives and 6 assists in La Liga final season), Marcus Thuram (13 objectives and 7 assists in Serie A) and Olivier Giroud (15 objectives and eight assists in Serie A), amongst others. See which group to select right here.

Why it is best to again Netherlands

The Oranje will face a French facet which may be with out arguably the perfect participant on the earth, Kylian Mbappe. The speedy and prolific winger suffered a damaged nostril in France’s 1-0 victory over Austria, and his availability for Friday’s match is doubtful. If he’s unable to play, it could be a big loss for Les Bleus. He has received six straight scoring titles in Ligue 1 and has scored 47 profession objectives for the French.

The Oranje have a plethora of world-class attackers. Memphis Depay, who has scored 45 objectives in his worldwide profession, stays a high quality risk regardless of battling accidents. Xavi Simons is a rising 21-year-old star who’s coming off his greatest season. Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Jeremie Frimpong, and Wout Weghorst even have the flexibility to provide defenses complications, and each Gakpo and Weghorst scored within the 2-1 win over Poland. See which group to select right here.

