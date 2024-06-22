France vs. Netherlands live stream: Where to watch UEFA Euro 2024 Group D, prediction, TV, as Mbappe on bench

Netherlands and France meet in Friday’s heavyweight UEFA Euro 2024 conflict in Group D with a spherical of 16 place at stake in Leipzig. All of the pregame speak has been about Kylian Mbappe’s health after struggling a damaged nostril within the slender opening win over Austria whereas either side secured most factors of their opening video games. Didier Deschamps’ males edged a 1-0 success whereas Ronald Koeman’s facet got here from behind to win 2-1 in opposition to Poland with these two assembly within the earlier recreation. However the nostril subject has stored Mbappe out of the beginning lineup on Friday, leaving France to chase a consequence with out their talisman.

Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst’s targets undid Adam Buksa’s opener for Oranje whereas Maximilian Wober’s personal purpose after some dazzling play from Mbappe was sufficient for the French. The Dutch have had harm problems with their very own resembling dropping Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners simply earlier than the event however there’s nonetheless loads of high quality on either side. A Netherlands win would assure a prime two end having scored greater than France already.

These two met in qualifying with France profitable 4-0 in Paris and 2-1 in Amsterdam because of Mbappe’s brilliance. Les Bleus may be disadvantaged of that and their skipper, although, after his damaged nostril makes him a doubt for Friday’s encounter. How Deschamps handles that in assault will likely be crucial but when any nation has the energy in depth and high quality to manage it’s the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners. Seven wins out of eight video games vs. Netherlands s additionally an excellent document to carry coming into this matchup.

Here is our storylines, how one can watch the match and extra:

Methods to watch and odds

Date: Friday, June 21 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Leipzig Stadium – Leipzig, Germany

Leipzig Stadium – Leipzig, Germany Watch: FOX or Fubo (attempt without cost)

FOX or Fubo (attempt without cost) Odds: Netherlands +225; Draw +225; France +130

Group D

With France and Netherlands each on three factors, a win for both facet secures them a spot within the spherical of 16. A draw won’t verify that standing right here, however it would place each nicely to advance and would arguably swimsuit each. A loss for both is just not disastrous given their last video games are winnable however each will likely be cautious of how shut Poland and Austria have been able to pushing their opponents within the opening video games.

Crew MP W D L GF GA PTS Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 France 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Austria 2 1 0 1 3 2 3 Poland 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

June 16

Netherlands 2, Poland 1

June 17

Austria 0, France 1

June 21

Poland 1, Austria 3

Netherlands vs. France, 3 p.m. on Fox

June 25

Netherlands vs. Austria, 12 p.m. on FS1

France vs. Poland, 12 p.m. on Fox

Crew information

Netherlands: Brian Brobbey is coaching so Koeman ought to have a full squad to select from though Joey Veerman’s yellow card implies that a one-game ban may come into impact if he’s booked once more right here. Weghorst may begin however Memphis Depay continues to be the most definitely to guide the road in the interim.

Doable Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Veerman; Simons, Reijnders, Gakpo; Depay.

France: Mbappe’s health is the large matter within the French camp with a protecting masks required if the French celebrity and captain is to play on in Germany. Deschamps is prone to go along with Olivier Giroud who got here on in opposition to Austria to make his seventh totally different worldwide event look. Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni might be handed match however N’Golo Kante ought to preserve his startying position after an excellent displaying in Dusseldorf.

Doable France XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kante, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Thuram; Giroud.

Prediction

This one is prone to be tight with a draw extremely attainable however Les Bleus tend to focus on grinding out outcomes when wanted in large tournaments and that might be the case once more right here. Choose: Netherlands 0, France 1.