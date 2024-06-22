France star Kylian Mbappé stays on bench for Euro 2024 clash with Netherlands

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Kylian Mbappé was omitted of France’s beginning lineup for its 0-0 draw with the Netherlands on the European Championship on Friday. He was an unused substitute.

Mbappé hadn’t been sure to play after breaking his nostril on Monday within the opening 1-0 win over Austria.

Mbappé skilled sporting a face masks on Thursday and coach Didier Deschamps sounded optimistic that his star ahead would be capable of play. However Deschamps determined it was not well worth the danger to play him towards the bodily Dutch defenders.

Mbappé appeared relaxed when he obtained off the staff bus upon arrival on the stadium. He wore sun shades however no bandage on his nostril as he had when he resumed gentle coaching on Wednesday.

He emerged earlier than Friday’s sport sporting a plain black face masks for the staff’s warmup, and sat on a soccer initially whereas the remainder of his teammates stretched out. He was coaxed off the ball by a coach, then spent a while adjusting the masks and tapping it, as if to check its suitability, earlier than he joined the substitutes in kicking a ball round.

UEFA tools rules prevented Mbpappé from sporting the identical pink, white and blue masks he wore to coaching on Thursday. “Medical tools worn on the sector of play have to be a single colour and freed from staff and producer identification,” the principles say.

In addition to that includes the French flag, Mbnappé’s customized masks the day earlier than had his initials, the French Soccer Federation rooster, and his No. 10 flanked by two stars.

France and the Netherlands each have 4 factors in Group D. Austria has three after defeating Poland 3-1 of their second group sport earlier Friday. Poland has no factors after two video games and may now not progress, even when it beats France in its last sport due to its head-to-head file towards Austria.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024