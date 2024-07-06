France 0-0 Portugal (Jul 5, 2024) Game Analysis

France transformed all their kicks in a shootout to edge Portugal 5-3 on penalties after a goalless stalemate of their European Championship quarterfinal on Friday, possible bringing the curtain down on Cristiano Ronaldo’s worldwide profession.

Theo Hernández stroked dwelling the successful kick for an ideal sequence after Joao Felix’s effort, the third for Portugal, hit the put up. France will now play Spain within the semifinals on Tuesday in Munich.

Defeat for Portugal is ready to spell the top of the 21-year worldwide profession of 39-year-old Ronaldo, who transformed their first kick within the shootout however was additionally liable for one of many night time’s many obtrusive misses.

Success for France makes up for shootout heartbreak on the final Euros, after they have been eradicated by Switzerland within the spherical of 16, and within the 2022 World Cup last in opposition to Argentina.

Ousmane Dembélé, Youssouf Fofana, Jules Koundé and Bradley Barcola all netted their spot kicks for victorious France.

A sport that was sluggish in firing up ended with a myriad of missed alternatives at both finish, with clear possibilities for each side in 90 minutes in addition to the half hour of additional time.

France now discover themselves within the semis with out scoring in open play on the match, having benefitted from two personal objectives and a penalty of their earlier 4 video games.

However the French have additionally not conceded in open play at Euro 2024 with goalkeeper Mike Maignan making two key saves in Friday’s match that proved key for his aspect.

Each groups began cautiously, intent on holding possession and avoiding errors. The play was subsequently typically pedestrian with periodic bursts of motion.

It took 16 minutes earlier than the primary shot was fired off in anger — Bruno Fernandes’ effort hitting Hernandez and deflecting away for a nook.

Quickly after the second half kicked off, the competition rose from its slumber.

A uncommon contribution from the masked Kylian Mbappé was a intelligent mixture with N’Golo Kanté that produced a rapid-fire shot, swallowed up by goalkeeper Diogo Costa. France’s captain Mbappé had one other off night time in assault.

Inside minutes, Hernandez’s sq. ball from the left beat the Portuguese defence because it went invitingly throughout aim, crying out for a tap-in however with nobody to fulfill it.

Maignan then made two essential saves within the house of three minutes — a stiff-arm response to disclaim Fernandes on the hour, adopted by a point-blank cease from Vitinha after one other of Rafael Leao’s probing runs.

“We knew it was going to be a tricky sport, however we have been stable in defence and we had quite a lot of psychological energy and saved our cool throughout the shootout, that is what made the distinction,” Maignan mentioned.

Within the 67th minute, a fast break from Randal Kolo Muani, in tandem with Koundé, had the striker in on aim, however Rúben Dias made a goal-saving sort out.

France’s profligacy continued straight afterward when substitute Dembele’s trickery teed up Eduardo Camavinga however the younger midfielder inexplicably spurned the prospect from shut vary.

“You surprise what would have occurred if we had scored objectives. The opponent wasn’t that environment friendly both,” added France coach Didier Deschamps.

“However you are not telling me that we do not deserve our place within the semi-final. However I would like to have a group that is extra environment friendly in aim scoring.”

The worst miss, nonetheless, belonged to Ronaldo three minutes into additional time. Francisco Conceicao’s enterprise noticed him minimize in on the byline and pull the ball again for his captain to ship a fairy-tale end, however the ahead fluffed his strains.

Ronaldo’s future with Portugal after 212 caps and 130 objectives now appears at an finish. He was within the Portuguese aspect that beat France within the Euro 2016 last in Paris, though he went off early with harm and needed to urge them on from the sidelines.

Additionally prone to be over is the worldwide profession of 41-year-old centre-back Pepe, the oldest participant to seem on the Euros.

“Soccer is merciless … and unhappiness is a part of it. We have been aiming to win for our nation and produce pleasure to our folks,” mentioned Pepe, who made some excellent tackles. “5 days in the past we gained on penalties, and now we have misplaced on penalties.”