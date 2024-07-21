Fox News MSNBC CNN React to Biden Dropping Out of 2024 Race

Producers, anchors, correspondents and executives had spent days gaming out their plan ought to President Joe Biden finish his 2024 marketing campaign.

“We had been planning for the information to leak out, adopted by an handle to the nation,” one producer says.

As a substitute, the president caught the media brunching.

“Having fun with a Wolf Spritzer at El Presidente restaurant right here in DC,” CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer posted on Instagram at round 9:45 a.m. PT, holding a cocktail in a single hand and a menu within the different.

An hour later, in fact, Biden revealed his resolution to finish his marketing campaign, a leak-free announcement made within the type of a PDF letter. Blitzer traded within the cocktail for a swimsuit and tie and was on the air at midday PT. CNN was televising a replay of Fareed Zakaria’s program when the information broke.

Per week after the stunning assassination try on former President Donald Trump’s life, TV information divisions as soon as once more spun into overdrive.

On ABC, Rachel Scott, who was in Butler, Pennsylvania overlaying Trump’s rally every week in the past, led the community’s protection with a particular report at 11:04 a.m., with the complete slate of ABC anchors, correspondents and contributors signing on to hitch her.

Hallie Jackson anchored NBC’s particular report at 11:02 a.m. Lester Holt would be part of protection, and can host not solely NBC Nightly Information, however a two-hour particular report starting at 4 p.m.

Kristine Johnson anchored CBS’ particular report, with Norah O’Donnell becoming a member of later within the hour. The community is planning to run a particular from 3-5 p.m.

On cable, MSNBC and Fox Information gave the impression to be equally shocked by the transfer.

Fox Information chief political anchor Bret Baier phoned in to protection, calling the transfer “a tectonic shift in politics.” Baier can be on-air at 2 p.m. for stay protection.

Fox, in fact, shortly blew up its regular Sunday particular to usher in most of its primetime opinion hosts, together with Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and Sean Hannity, in addition to Mark Levin.

MSNBC, in the meantime, had Biden’s former press secretary Jen Psaki break the information to viewers.

“I’m simply going to say on a private observe, I’m simply digesting this myself right here as a result of I labored for him for a 12 months and a half and he’s a exceptional particular person, a exceptional president,” Psaki stated. “He’s had such an incredible presidency the place he has overcome the chances and defied folks’s expectations.”

Rachel Maddow joined protection shortly thereafter, and was equally magnanimous: “That is historical past writ massive, you realize. We’ll all bear in mind the place we had been and what we’re doing at this second,” Maddow stated. “And simply fascinated by the President proper now, you realize, what a person. What a patriot. What an act of selfless devotion to your nation.”

MSNBC could have Maddow, Psaki and Nicolle Wallace internet hosting starting at 4 p.m..

Maybe most notably: Per week after it was pulled from the schedule within the wake of the Trump assassination try, Morning Joe shall be on MSNBC Monday morning.