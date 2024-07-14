Fox Gives receives Legacy Partner Award from Georgia Cities Foundation

Left to Proper: Jamie Vosmeier, Vice President of Gross sales and Advertising; Leigh Burns, Director of Neighborhood Partnerships; Aly Grubb, Director of Gross sales and Advertising

Fox Offers, the Fox Theatre’s philanthropic arm, has obtained The Georgia Cities Basis’s (GCF) 2024 Basis Legacy Companion Award.

The Legacy Companion Award celebrates cities or organizations which have demonstrated dedication to group enchancment, financial improvement, and fostering sturdy partnerships.

In accordance with a press launch, Fox Offers was chosen for its sustained and impactful initiatives, together with the Fox Offers grants program.

This program offers sizable grants to historic theatres in areas of the state needing pressing or emergency repairs, corresponding to these suffered throughout floods or fires, in addition to their efforts in providing highschool college students front-row entry to leisure business careers – from lighting and sound to stage and venue administration.

“Our total Fox Theatre group is thrilled to obtain the inaugural 2024 Legacy Companion award from the Georgia Cities Basis,” stated Leigh Burns, Director of Neighborhood Partnerships at Fox Offers. “Receiving this inaugural award from a bunch of our friends who’re devoted to enhancing the vitality of Georgia’s cities is really a humbling recognition. This honor additional motivates our dedication to fostering group and financial improvement throughout the state by means of the preservation of arts and tradition.”

For extra details about the Georgia Cities Basis and the Renaissance Award, go to www.georgiacitiesfoundation.org.