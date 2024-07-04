Fourth of July 2024: How did New England Patriots get their name? Other nicknames that were considered

There may be one NFL workforce that stands above all of them on Fourth of July: the New England Patriots. However was the franchise actually named as a tribute to America? How, precisely, did the nickname come about? And which different monikers did the membership contemplate earlier than adopting its present identification again in 1959?

Here is every part it’s worthwhile to know:

What are the Patriots named after?

The unique American patriots, as you’ll have guessed. The franchise was initially based in Boston again in 1959, and since Boston is taken into account the birthplace of the nation, dwelling to the American colonists’ insurrection of British rule within the 1770s, “Patriots” was the most well-liked alternative for the town’s workforce.

How did the identify really get chosen?

Boston businessman Billy Sullivan Jr. was awarded the workforce as an American Soccer League (AFL) enlargement franchise in 1959, and rapidly solicited outdoors submissions for the membership’s nickname, because the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame notes. Finally, a panel of Boston sportswriters narrowed the sector and landed on “Patriots.” The workforce started play beneath that identify in 1960, formally merged with the NFL in 1970, then relocated to Foxborough the next 12 months, exchanging the “Boston Patriots” ID for his or her present one.

What different names have been thought-about?

Earlier than the Patriots have been the Patriots, the panel of selectors additionally thought-about a slew of different entries, a few of which additionally paid tribute to Boston’s historic position in American historical past. These options included Beantowners, Braves, Colonials, Minutemen and Bulls, based on The Sports activities Chief. Main League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves have been stationed in Boston on two events (1912-1935, 1941-1952) previous to the NFL Patriots’ emergence, so they’d’ve already used the Boston Braves nickname. The Minutemen later landed in Boston because the identify of a now-defunct North American Soccer League workforce from 1974-1976.