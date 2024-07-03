Four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

4-time NBA All-Star guard Kemba Walker says he’s retiring.

The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t within the NBA this previous season, however did play within the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He introduced his choice Tuesday on social media.

“This has all been a dream,” Walker stated in a publish on X, previously Twitter. “After I look again, I nonetheless can’t consider the issues I achieved in my profession.”

Walker averaged 19.3 factors in 750 profession regular-season video games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023). Walker is Charlotte’s all-time main scorer with 12,009 factors, forward of Dell Curry (9.839).

He made 4 straight All-Star Sport appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA choice throughout the 2018-19 season, his last 12 months with Charlotte.

That adopted a stellar school profession at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 nationwide title and was named probably the most excellent participant of the Remaining 4 that 12 months.

“I do know I couldn’t have made it up to now with out my unimaginable help system round me,” Walker stated. “There are such a lot of individuals to thank — my mother, dad and full household, my teammates who’ve grow to be household, and the coaches who believed in me and introduced out the very best in me.

“Basketball will endlessly be part of my life, so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s subsequent.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA