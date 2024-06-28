Four ACC Players Selected in First Round of 2024 NBA Draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (TheACC.com) – 4 Atlantic Coast Convention males’s basketball gamers had been chosen Wednesday night within the first spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft, which was held at Barclays Heart in Brooklyn, New York. With 4 first-round picks, the ACC tied for essentially the most picks by any convention this season.



The second spherical of the 2024 NBA Draft will likely be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with ESPN televising.



The ACC prolonged its streak with at the very least one first-round choice to 36 consecutive years, courting again to the 1989 draft.



Pitt freshman guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington was the primary ACC participant taken off the board as a lottery decide, going No. 14 general by the Washington Wizards by way of a proposed commerce with the Portland Path Blazers. He turned Pitt’s fourth-ever lottery decide.



This marks the sixteenth straight yr through which the ACC had a lottery choice. The ACC now has had 36 lottery picks over the past 16 years.



Duke freshman guard Jared McCain was chosen No. 16 general by the Philadelphia 76ers. Miami freshman guard Kyshawn George was taken with the twenty fourth decide by the Washington Wizards by way of a proposed commerce with the New York Knicks.



Virginia sophomore ahead Ryan Dunn was chosen with the twenty eighth decide by the Phoenix Suns by way of a proposed commerce with the Denver Nuggets.



This additionally marks the sixteenth straight yr through which the ACC completed with at the very least two first-round picks. The ACC is the one convention with a number of picks in each draft over the past 16 years (since 2009), totaling 88 draft picks within the span, which is 17 greater than some other convention.



ACC within the 2024 NBA Draft:

Spherical/Choice, Participant, NBA Group

1/14, Carlton “Bub” Carrington (Pitt), Portland (proposed commerce to Washington)

1/16, Jared McCain (Duke), Philadelphia

1/24, Kyshawn George (Miami), New York (proposed commerce to Washington)

1/28, Ryan Dunn (Virginia), Denver (proposed commerce to Phoenix)

