Foster a feline meow, er, now – NBC Los Angeles

What to Know Worldwide Cat Day is Aug. 8

Rescue teams and shelters throughout Southern California want fosters throughout kitten season and all year long

LA Animal Providers has a listing of how you possibly can support kittens and cats, from fostering to donations

Throwing a splashy, over-the-top Worldwide Cat Day get together to your cat, the kind of celebration that is filled with decorations, presents, video games, and feline-inspired enjoyable?

It is true your cat could purr over your efforts and present his appreciation by rubbing his head in opposition to your leg. However cats will also be amazingly cool-headed about our human shows of enthusiasm, which means he may solely reply with a flick of his tail.

Both approach, cats are unbelievable.

Aug. 8, which is certainly Worldwide Cat Day, is all about celebrating the awesomeness of our feline pals.

However the event can be a purr-tastic and necessary immediate for folks, too; it helps us to do not forget that hundreds of cats and kittens require our adoring support.

Actually hundreds, simply in Southern California, the place shelters are filled with felines as summer time heats up.

In case you are not throwing your personal cat an Worldwide Cat Day bash — and a loving ear scratch could suffice, actually — take into account helping a neighborhood rescue group with their many pressing wants.

Aug. 8 does arrive within the warmth of kitten season, when shelters are going through a heartbreaking inflow of tiny animals that require loads of TLC.

LA Animal Providers has a number of routes for us to take ought to we need to present some TLC to those tiny, loving cats. (Nope, that is not what TLC historically stands for, however we’ll go together with it as a result of it completely suits.)

Fostering a kitten, or a couple of kittens, is all the time an emotion-filled choice. It is a great way to assist, and a bottle, if you cannot supply the toddler a everlasting house.

There’s additionally a Kitten Want Record, which incorporates gadgets like meals, feeding implements, and toys.

Completely happy Worldwide Cat Day, feline pals; give your personal furry roommate a scritch, then assist LA Animal Providers, or a neighborhood rescue group, as they assist cats in numerous methods.