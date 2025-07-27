Fortnite OG rocket launch live event – our coverage of Blast Off as it happened

Refresh

Let’s launch a rocket! Mystery is on a collision course with danger.

Hello and welcome to my live coverage of Fortnite OG's Blast Off event. I'll be giving my impressions as the event happens, detailing the event that starts in just over an hour.

Here’s the key info (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite OG will air its first ever live event at 2pm ET / 11am PT / 7pm BST. It’s a recreation of the rocket launch that happened back in 2018, and we should see the spacefaring craft get intercepted and thrown through multiple rifts.

How to watch the rocket launch You’ll be able to jump into Fortnite OG and watch the rocket launch live. Make sure you get in a little early, I’d recommend half an hour, just to make sure you get your place in the queue.

Blast Off event – Live Soon (Image credit: Epic Games) If you head into Fortnite OG now, you’ll see a pop up message indicating that the Blast Off event will soon go live. We’ll have to wait and see whether there’s a separate playlist, or if the event will just naturally trigger during matches.

You can still play Fortnite OG while you wait (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite OG won’t be experiencing any downtime around the rocket launch, so you can still hop in and play. We’re currently on Season 4

Just 45 minutes to go! (Image credit: Epic Games) The Fortnite OG Blast Off event will begin in just 45 minutes. Make sure your game is updated to the latest version, and select a Fortnite OG playlist to get entry into a match once the show starts.

Fortnite original rocket launch (Image credit: Epic Games) The original rocket launch happened in Fortnite during Season 4. This was the season that ran in 2018, so it’s been a while since players were able to witness the now iconic event. Last time, the rocket launched, and players could watch it climb up high into the skies above the island. Then, a transmission from The Visitor played out, and the rocket was intercepted. The rocket travelled through multiple rift portals before leaving a huge crack in the sky.

20 minutes to go! Rocket launch tailgate this weekend @ where? pic.twitter.com/2mLDQ3ippsJuly 23, 2025 Fortnite OG‘s Blast Off rocket launch will start in 20 minutes. I’ll be jumping into a match 15 minutes beforehand to see if there’s a safe zone of any kind. Stay tuned!

Matchmaking Error (#1) (Image credit: Epic Games) It seems Fortnite OG servers are currently overloaded, as players are being greeted with a Matchmaking Error (#1) message. Keep trying to load in, hopefully servers will be opened up closer to the event. I had the error previously, but got in eventually, so keep trying!

Damage has been turned off It seems as if the storm circle and player damage have been turned off for the event. You won’t have to worry about surviving long enough to see the rocket launch then.

Just 1 minute to go! Get yourself a good view of the rocket launch. Sit back, and enjoy the show!

We have liftoff! (Image credit: Epic Games) The rocket has launched, and is now soaring up towards space. We’ll have to see whether The Visitor interferes this time around.

The final rift is red this time around! (Image credit: Epic Games) It appears that the Blast Off event played out precisely as before, except for one key detail. The crack that appeared in the sky at the end is red this time, rather than blue. We’ll have to see what this means, but it’s clear that Epic Games has some tricks up its sleeves.

A red butterfly Just before the rocket launch, I saw a red butterfly appear and circle around my character. This matches the color of the rift crack that appeared at the end of the event.

So, what’s next? (Image credit: Epic Games) Fortnite OG Season 4 still lasts until August 8, 2025. If things follow the pattern of the original run, we’ll start to see rifts appearing around the island, in the aftermath of the Blast Off event. These rifts will pull objects out of the island and replace them with objects from other worlds. This all leads into Season 5, which will have the theme of “Worlds Collide”.

Looks like the crack in the sky is here to stay (Image credit: Epic Games) In my matches following the Blast Off event, I’ve seen the red crack permanently in the sky. This will stick around til Season 5 at the very least. Hopefully we’ll find out why it’s red sooner rather than later.