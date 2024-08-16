‘Fortnite Festival’ Sets Karol G as Headliner for Season 5

“Fortnite Pageant” returns with its fifth season Friday, that includes Karol G as the brand new starring musical icon for the web occasion.

To honor the Colombian artist because the headliner, “Fortnite Pageant” Season 5 will characteristic a premium reward observe filled with Karol G-Themed in-game gadgets, together with Bichota Season Karol G Outfit, the Bichota Mic, and the Bichota 6-String Guitar. That providing is offered for buy in “Fortnite” for 1,800 V-Bucks.

The occasion, which runs Aug. 16-Nov. 2, will even characteristic the limited-time playable live performance, “Karol G MSB Fortnite,” happening Aug. 23-26.

Per Epic Video games, “Karol G’s playable live performance, ‘Karol G MSB Fortnite,’ is a one-of-a-kind music expertise the place you may dance it out all weekend lengthy beginning Friday, August 23, at 3 PM ET till 12 PM ET on August 26, 2024. Greater than only a setlist of hit tracks, this can be a five-part visible journey by way of Karol G’s life and music profession. By way of gameplay, followers can accumulate EmPower-Ups within the music expertise to blast away detrimental power and unfold constructive vibes on this neon-drenched celebration.”

New Karol G songs that might be obtainable to play within the “Fortnite Pageant” rhythm music recreation embody: “Oki Doki,” “Provenza – Remix,” “Cairo” and “Qlona.”

Latina artist Karol G has obtained a Grammy Award, 5 Latin Grammys (together with Album of the Yr), 4 Billboard Music Awards, and the 2024 Lady of the Yr Award from Billboard, and is the primary feminine artist to debut on the high of the Billboard 200 with an all-Spanish album (“Mañana Será Bonito”).

She is “Fornite Pageant’s” newest honoree in a rising lineup of A-list musical icons, following stints by Metallica (James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo and Lars Ulrich), The Weeknd, Woman Gaga and Billie Eilish within the recreation’s 4 earlier iterations of the occasion.