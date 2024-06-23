Formula One: Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix, extends championship lead | Motorsports News

Crimson Bull’s three-time world champion makes it seven wins from 10 races by defeating Lando Norris in Barcelona.

Crimson Bull’s three-time world champion Max Verstappen has received the Spanish Grand Prix from McLaren’s pole-sitter Lando Norris to increase his lead in motor racing’s world championship.

Lewis Hamilton accomplished the rostrum on the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit for the Mercedes seven-time former champion’s first podium of the season on Sunday.

The racing could also be nearer than the previous two seasons, however Verstappen at all times appears to drag it out of the bag when it issues most.

This was his 61st profession win, the seventh of the season, and the fourth on the observe the place he first shot onto the Formulation One (F1) scene as a teen in 2016.

Verstappen now leads the F1 drivers’ championship with 219 factors. Norris strikes into second within the championship standings with 150 factors, leapfrogging Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, who has 148 factors.