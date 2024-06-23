Formula 1, Amazon unveil AI to offer personalised race viewing

On the Spanish Grand Prix, System 1 and Amazon, will hold viewers hooked to the race with the assistance of AI-powered expertise.

Over the previous decade, System 1 has sought to spice up the presence of the game on the worldwide stage. With rumors floating across the web a couple of 24% lower in viewership yr on yr, System 1 government John C. Malone has turned to AI to enchantment to right this moment’s audiences.

The implementation of AI expertise by System 1 falls in keeping with a normal development taking place in sport broadcasting as social media has, in truth, modified how we’ve engaged with every part kind of.