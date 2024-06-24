Formula 1, Amazon unveil AI to offer personalised race viewing

On the Spanish Grand Prix, Method 1 and Amazon, will maintain viewers hooked to the race with the assistance of AI-powered expertise.

Over the previous decade, Method 1 has sought to spice up the presence of the game on the worldwide stage. With rumors floating across the web a couple of 24% lower in viewership 12 months on 12 months, Method 1 govt John C. Malone has turned to AI to attraction to immediately’s audiences.

The implementation of AI expertise by Method 1 falls in keeping with a normal pattern occurring in sport broadcasting as social media has, in reality, modified how we’ve engaged with all the pieces roughly.