Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died

Googlers,

By now you will have heard the information that Susan Wojcicki has handed away after two years of dwelling with lung most cancers. At the same time as I write this it feels inconceivable to me that it’s true. Susan was one of the crucial energetic and vibrant individuals I’ve ever met. Her loss is devastating for all of us who know and love her, for the hundreds of Googlers she led over time, and for tens of millions of individuals all around the world who seemed as much as her, benefited from her advocacy and management, and felt the impression of the unbelievable issues she created at Google, YouTube, and past.

Susan’s journey, from the storage she rented to Larry and Sergey … to main groups throughout shopper merchandise and constructing our Adverts enterprise … to turning into the CEO of YouTube, one of many world’s most vital platforms, is inspiring by any measure. However she didn’t cease there. As one of many earliest Googlers — and the primary to take maternity go away — Susan used her place to construct a greater office for everybody. And within the years that adopted, her advocacy round parental go away set a brand new commonplace for companies in all places. Susan was additionally deeply obsessed with schooling. She realized early on that YouTube could possibly be a studying platform for the world and championed “edutubers” — particularly those that prolonged the attain of STEM schooling to underserved communities.

Over the past two years, whilst she handled nice private difficulties, Susan devoted herself to creating the world higher by way of her philanthropy, together with supporting analysis for the illness that finally took her life. I do know that was very significant to her and I’m so glad she took the time to do it.

Susan at all times put others first, each in her values and within the everyday. I’ll always remember her kindness to me as a potential “Noogler” 20 years in the past. Throughout my Google interview she took me out for an ice cream and a stroll round campus. I used to be bought – on Google and Susan.

I really feel so lucky to have spent so a few years working with Susan intently, as I’m positive a lot of you do — she was completely cherished by her groups right here. Her time on earth was far too quick, however she made each minute depend.

We’re in shut contact with Susan’s household, together with her husband and fellow Googler, Dennis. We’ll share extra quickly about how we’re going to have fun her unbelievable life. Within the meantime, let’s honor Susan’s reminiscence by persevering with to construct a Google she could be pleased with.

-Sundar