Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki dies at 56 of lung cancer

YouTube’s former chief govt and long-time Google govt Susan Wojcicki died on Saturday on the age of 56 after a two-year battle with lung most cancers.

“It’s with profound disappointment that I share the information of Susan Wojcicki passing. My beloved spouse of 26 years and mom to our 5 youngsters left us in the present day after 2 years of residing with non-small cell lung most cancers,” Dennis Troper, Wojcicki’s husband, mentioned in a Fb put up.

“Over the past two years, at the same time as she handled nice private difficulties, Susan devoted herself to creating the world higher by way of her philanthropy, together with supporting analysis for the illness that in the end took her life,” Google Chief Government Sundar Pichai mentioned in a weblog put up.

Probably the most distinguished girls in tech, Wojcicki joined Google in 1999 to turn into one of many first few staff of the net search chief, years earlier than it acquired YouTube.

Google purchased YouTube in 2006 for $1.65 billion.

Earlier than turning into CEO of YouTube in 2014, Wojcicki was senior vp for advert merchandise at Google.

After 9 years on the helm, Wojcicki stepped down from her position at YouTube in 2023 to deal with “household, well being, and private tasks”. She was changed by her deputy, Neal Mohan, a senior promoting and product govt who joined Google in 2008. Wojcicki at the moment deliberate to tackle an advisory position at Alphabet, Google’s mother or father firm.

“Twenty-five years in the past I made the choice to hitch a few Stanford graduate college students who had been constructing a brand new search engine. Their names had been Larry and Sergey …. It will be among the best choices of my life,” Wojcicki wrote in a weblog put up on the day she left YouTube, referring to Google co-founders Larry Web page and Sergey Brin.

“At this time we at YouTube misplaced a teammate, mentor, and good friend, Susan Wojcicki,” Mohan mentioned in a put up on X.