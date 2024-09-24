Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon Slams ‘Misleading’ Netflix Documentary

Former WWE boss Vince McMahon is talking out in opposition to a brand new Netflix documentary that explores his rise and fall.

“I don’t remorse collaborating on this Netflix documentary. The producers had a chance to inform an goal story about my life and the unbelievable enterprise I constructed, which have been equally crammed with pleasure, drama, enjoyable, and a good quantity of controversy and life classes,” McMahon, 79, shared through X on Monday, September 23, forward of the premiere of Netflix’s six-part docuseries Mr. McMahon on Wednesday, September 25.

“Sadly, based mostly on an early partial lower I’ve seen, this doc falls brief and takes the predictable path of conflating the ‘Mr. McMahon’ character with my true self, Vince. The title and promos alone make that evident,” he continued.

“Loads has been misrepresented or omitted fully in an effort to depart viewers deliberately confused,” the assertion went on. “The producers use typical enhancing tips with out of context footage and dated soundbites and many others. to distort the viewers’ notion and assist a misleading narrative.”

McMahon concluded, “In an try and additional their deceptive account, the producers use a lawsuit based mostly on an affair I ended as proof that I’m, actually, ‘Mr. McMahon’. I hope the viewer will preserve an open thoughts and do not forget that there are two sides to each story.”

Mr. McMahon is described by Netflix as an “unflinching” take a look at the controversial businessman’s life and profession, from taking on WWE from his father, Vincent J. McMahon, to his eventual exit from the corporate in January amid a lawsuit from a former WWE worker accusing him of “bodily and emotional abuse, sexual assault and trafficking.”

Us Weekly obtained paperwork in January through which former WWE worker Janel Grant alleged that McMahon “pushed” her to have interaction in a bodily relationship in alternate for a job at WWE

In response to McMahon’s assertion, Ann Callis, Grant’s lawyer, stated in an announcement obtained by Us, “Vince McMahon bodily and emotionally abused, sexually assaulted and human trafficked Janel Grant for greater than two years. Calling his horrific and prison habits ‘an affair’ is delusional and nothing greater than a tragic try to save lots of his shredded fame. Though Ms. Grant has not seen the “Mr. McMahon” docuseries, we hope it shines a brilliant mild on his abhorrent and prison actions by precisely portraying the realities of his abusive and exploitative habits.”

“Ms. Grant will now not be silenced by McMahon. Her story, although deeply troubling and exceptionally painful, is one that may assist different abuse survivors discover their voices. We search to carry McMahon, John Laurinaitis and WWE accountable and to offer Ms. Grant her day in courtroom,” the assertion continued.

In accordance with Grant’s January lawsuit, McMahon displayed an “growing lack of boundaries” after they met in 2019, claiming he would greet her “in his underwear, touched her, repeatedly requested for hugs, and spent hours sharing intimate particulars about his private life.”

Grant stated she entered right into a bodily relationship with McMahon as a result of she allegedly feared “unfavourable penalties” if she turned him down and finally “[succumbed] to the stress.”

McMahon additionally allegedly shared sexually express images of Grant with different males throughout the WWE, had “more and more wicked sexual calls for” and coerced her into having intercourse with different staffers on the firm headquarters throughout working hours. This included WWE basic supervisor John Laurinaitis, who was additionally named within the lawsuit together with the company as a complete.

“This lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up situations that by no means occurred, and a vindictive distortion of the reality. He’ll vigorously defend himself,” a spokesperson for McMahon stated in an announcement on the time.

Chris Smith, greatest recognized for Tiger King, and Invoice Simmons function producers of Mr. McMahon for Netflix. The docuseries was first introduced in October 2020 with McMahon’s involvement, nonetheless, through the years, it has taken a distinct form amid varied sexual misconduct allegations in opposition to the wrestling promoter. McMahon has denied all wrongdoing.

“Over the 4 years of manufacturing, the story advanced in actually stunning methods, culminating in some extraordinarily harrowing allegations,” Smith informed Netflix. “The ultimate product is a revealing documentary that we consider provides a wealthy and nuanced portrait of the person and the advanced legacy he left behind.”