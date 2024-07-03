Former UConn guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball – NBC Connecticut

4-time NBA All-Star guard and former UConn star Kemba Walker says he’s retiring.

The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t within the NBA this previous season however did play within the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He introduced his resolution Tuesday on social media.

“This has all been a dream,” Walker stated in a submit on X, previously Twitter. “Once I look again, I nonetheless can’t consider the issues I achieved in my profession.”

Walker averaged 19.3 factors in 750 profession regular-season video games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023).

He made 4 straight All-Star Recreation appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA choice through the 2018-19 season, his ultimate yr with Charlotte.

That adopted a stellar faculty profession at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 nationwide title and was named probably the most excellent participant of the Remaining 4 that yr.

In 2011, he was enshrined as a part of the Huskies of Honor at Gampel Pavilion.

“I do know I couldn’t have made it so far with out my unimaginable assist system round me,” Walker stated. “There are such a lot of folks to thank — my mother, dad and whole household, my teammates who’ve turn into household, and the coaches who believed in me and introduced out the very best in me.

“Basketball will perpetually be part of my life, so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s subsequent.”