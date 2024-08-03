Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter To Be Honored With A Tribute Concert For His 100th Birthday

The Carter Middle introduced plans for “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Track,” an all-star musical occasion celebrating the centennial birthday of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

The live performance, which is about to happen at Sept. 17, 2024, at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre, will function a multi-genre lineup that features Chuck Leavell, D-Good, Drive-By Truckers, Eric Church, GROUPLOVE, Maren Morris, The Warfare And Treaty, and The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chamber Refrain.

Emmy award-winner Rickey Minor will function the music director for the occasion, which may even function appearances from Dale Murphy, Killer Mike, and Sean Penn. Further artists and presenters shall be introduced quickly.

“Whether or not it was on his report participant, on the marketing campaign path, or on the White Home garden, music has been – and continues to be – a supply of pleasure, consolation, and inspiration for my grandfather,” stated Jason Carter, President Carter’s grandson and chair of the Carter Middle Board of Trustees. “I can consider no higher solution to rejoice him and his one hundredth birthday than an evening of music.”

“Again when Jimmy Carter was operating for president, the Allman Brothers performed live shows for his marketing campaign as a result of we believed in his imaginative and prescient for hope and alter for America. We may by no means have imagined what a optimistic affect he would have on your complete world,” stated Chuck Leavell, former keyboardist for the Allman Brothers and the Rolling Stones. “It’s an honor to play at his one hundredth birthday and rejoice a person whose legacy will certainly proceed to encourage future generations.”

Tickets can be found to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 5, beginning at $100 in honor of Jimmy Carter’s one hundredth birthday — and can be found at FoxTheatre.org/JimmyCarter100.

Proceeds from the live performance will go to assist the Carter Middle, furthering the work of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter to advertise peace and enhance well being world wide.

The occasion shall be govt produced by the award-winning group at ROK Productions and Diversified Manufacturing Providers (DPS), with Elizabeth Kelly and Carly Vaknin serving as govt producers.