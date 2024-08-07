Former Ticketmaster EVP Named President Of Tickets For Good, US Business Operations

ATLANTA, GA (CelebrityAccess) – Tickets for Good at this time introduced that Don Orris has been appointed President of the corporate’s North American Enterprise Operations and growth.

Orris has over 20 years of expertise within the dwell occasion and ticketing industries. He served as Government Vice President of Ticketmaster, the place he directed the biggest and most worthwhile of six North American areas, consisting of the Western US, together with Hawaii. On this capability, he additionally led 15 direct stories, together with 9 common managers, 6 regional administrators and 250 oblique stories, overseeing 13 markets and 17 million tickets.

Earlier than becoming a member of Tickets for Good North America, Orris operated as an unbiased marketing consultant to numerous leisure companies and represented organizations at commerce reveals and business conferences such because the Billboard Touring Convention, the Worldwide Leisure Patrons Affiliation, INTIX and Pollstar Stay!, servicing purchasers in Los Angeles, New York, Montreal and London.

“We selected Don for his immense degree of expertise within the ticketing business,” says Steve Rimmer, CEO and Founding father of Tickets for Good. “However there was rather more to it for us. It’s uncommon to seek out somebody with many years of expertise with the largest ticketing retailers on the earth who additionally closely values social impression and doing good in the neighborhood concurrently.”

“I used to be launched to Steve and his enterprise companion Neville by their participation within the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech Accelerator program. I used to be impressed by their ardour and dedication round getting tickets into the arms of individuals deserving of one thing good of their lives,” explains Mr. Orris. “I noticed the chance to not solely assist them fulfill the purpose of distributing tickets but in addition to make use of my relationships with main occasion promoters {and professional} sports activities organizations to additional their mission in North America. I’m tremendously excited to hitch Tickets for Good and do one thing extra philanthropic than something I’ve ever accomplished.”

On this new function, Orris will lead the North American growth, together with Canada, and oversee the market as a part of the Tickets for Good international group. Mr. Rimmer continues, “This can be a large feather within the cap in the direction of our international growth after beginning in the UK in Sheffield, England and increasing to Atlanta within the spring of 2023. We hope that with Don’s management, we are going to proceed our fast development even quicker and have the ability to help the tier-one purchasers we’re speaking to daily throughout the occasions markets in dwell music, theatre, and sports activities whereas working with the largest ticketing retailers on the earth as our companions.” Mr. Orris’ new place additionally consists of managing shopper relationships and vital accounts, contract negotiations, and general development within the US market.