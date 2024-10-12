Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond dies at 69

LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the previous first minister of Scotland who for many years championed Scotland’s independence from the U.Ok., has died. He was 69.

Salmond, who was a divisive determine in British politics and who because the then chief of the Scottish Nationwide Get together took Scotland to the brink of independence in a 2014 referendum, died in North Macedonia after delivering a speech, in line with British media.

Tributes poured in from throughout the political spectrum, with U.Ok. Prime Minister Keir Starmer of the Labour Get together calling him a “monumental determine” of each Scottish and British politics.

“He leaves behind an enduring legacy,” Starmer mentioned. “As first minister of Scotland, he cared deeply about Scotland’s heritage, historical past and tradition, in addition to the communities he represented.”

Salmond served as first minister of Scotland from 2007 to 2014, and was chief of the Scottish Nationwide Get together on two events, from 1990 to 2000, and from 2004 to 2014. Salmond, as then chief of the Scottish Nationwide Get together, led the independence marketing campaign within the referendum in 2014, however misplaced, gaining 45% of the vote. Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 within the wake of sexual harassment allegations.

He subsequently shaped a brand new social gathering referred to as Alba — the Scottish Gaelic phrase for Scotland — and was acquitted of the costs.

The present SNP first minister, John Swinney, mentioned that he was “deeply shocked and saddened on the premature demise” of Salmond.

“Over a few years, Alex made an infinite contribution to political life, not simply inside Scotland, however throughout the U.Ok. and past,” he mentioned. “He took the Scottish Nationwide Get together from the fringes of Scottish politics into authorities and led Scotland so near changing into an impartial nation.”

Former U.Ok. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mentioned that Salmond was a “enormous determine in our politics.”

“Whereas I disagreed with him on the constitutional query, there was no denying his ability in debate or his ardour for politics,” Sunak mentioned on X. “Could he relaxation in peace.”