Former pro basketball player Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant, dad of Kobe, dies at 69

Longtime professional basketball participant Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, whose lengthy European profession had a profound affect on his Corridor of Fame son, Kobe, has died, officers stated Tuesday.

He was 69.

“We’re saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball nice Joe Bryant,” said a statement by La Salle College, the place he performed from 1973 to 1975 and was on the teaching workers from 1993 to 1996. “He was a beloved member of the Explorer household and will probably be dearly missed.”

Joe Bryant performed in eight NBA seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, the San Diego Clippers and the Houston Rockets from 1975 to 1983.

Joe Bryant in 1970. NBAE by way of Getty Pictures

The Sixers known as Bryant a Philly basketball “icon, whose legacy on the court docket transcended his journey throughout Bartram Excessive College, La Salle College, and his first 4 NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79.”

“Our condolences exit to the Bryant household,” the team added.

After Bryant left the NBA, he spent the subsequent eight seasons taking part in for skilled groups in France and Italy.

Kobe Bryant, born in 1978, spent a lot of his childhood in Italy, the place he discovered a number of languages and grew keen on Italian tradition.

Kobe Bryant — whose center identify is Bean, in honor of his father’s nickname — went on to turn into the fourth-leading scorer in NBA historical past and is extensively thought of one of many recreation’s biggest gamers.

Kobe Bryant, 41, died in a helicopter crash close to Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. His daughter Gianna and 7 different individuals additionally died.

At his posthumous Corridor of Fame enshrinement, his spouse, Vanessa Bryant, shouted out her in-laws.

“I invited my mother- and father-in-law to tonight’s enshrinement to thank them for bringing one of the superb human beings into this world,” she stated. “Pam and Joe, thanks for elevating Kobe to be distinctive.”

She shared her condolences Tuesday on Instagram and stated “we hoped issues would’ve been completely different.”

“Though the occasions we spent collectively have been few, he was all the time candy and good to be round,” she stated. “Kobe beloved him very a lot. Our prayers exit to household.”