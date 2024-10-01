Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100 Years Old Today

Oct. 1, 2024

ATLANTA — In the present day, The Carter Middle and the world have fun the one hundredth birthday of former President Jimmy Carter. Because the longest-living U.S. president in historical past, he stands as a beacon of management and compassion, inspiring individuals across the globe.

Born on Oct. 1, 1924, in Plains, Georgia, Jimmy Carter has devoted his life to service, integrity, and human rights. Early in life, he was an energetic member of his beloved Plains neighborhood alongside his spouse, Rosalynn, whom he married in 1946. He was elected to the Georgia State Senate in 1962 and served as Georgia’s 76th governor from 1971 to 1975. He grew to become the thirty ninth president of the US in 1977 and held that workplace for 4 years. President Carter’s dedication to advancing human rights and peace globally was evident via his overseas coverage accomplishments and home initiatives.

In 1982, President and Mrs. Carter based The Carter Middle, a nonprofit group devoted to bettering lives by advancing democracy, resolving conflicts, and eliminating preventable ailments. The Carter Middle has grow to be a number one international well being and human rights group that has positively impacted over 80 nations. The Middle pioneered election statement, deploying 125 missions, and has supported the elimination of uncared for tropical ailments in 22 nations. It continues to innovate, together with by demonstrating how entry to well being companies can pave the best way to sustainable peace.

On Sept. 17, The Carter Middle hosted a star-studded live performance occasion at Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre to honor the music-loving former president. “Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Music” introduced collectively greater than 4,000 of President Carter’s members of the family, buddies, and largest followers. Georgia Public Broadcasting will air a recording of the live performance at 7 p.m. EDT right this moment and at different instances all through October. The present additionally might be considered on demand at gpb.org/jimmycarter100.

To assist have fun President Carter’s centennial, The Carter Middle encourages buddies and supporters from world wide to contribute to a digital mosaic. Thus far, practically 5,000 individuals have submitted photographs and tributes, many remarking on how he has impressed them via his distinctive life and work.

President Carter’s legacy continues to encourage hope and progress worldwide. His century of life is a testomony to the ability of service, and The Carter Middle stands as a permanent reminder of his dedication to peace, well being, and human rights.

