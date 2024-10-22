Former President Donald Trump attends Pittsburgh Steelers game on ‘Sunday Night Football’

Getty Photos

Former President Donald Trump took within the Jets-Steelers recreation on “Sunday Evening Soccer final night time, arriving at Acrisure Stadium within the first quarter after campaigning throughout Pennsylvania all day. The “Sunday Evening Soccer” crew on NBC “confirmed video footage of Trump in his suite” at 8:53pm ET throughout the recreation’s broadcast as he “gave a thumbs-up to followers under within the stands.” Trump sat in a 300-level sales space within the north finish of Acrisure Stadium, surrounded by members of the Secret Service, and he “often stood and waved” to the group. Acrisure Stadium safety “did its finest to maintain the scene underneath management,” however late within the third quarter, a lady supporting Trump “ran onto the sector holding an indication.” She was “intercepted by a number of members of safety and was swiftly escorted beneath the stadium” (PITTSBURGH POST-GAZETTE, 10/20).