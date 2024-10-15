Former President Bill Clinton stops in Columbus as part of Kamala Harris campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) – An aggressive push by the Democratic ticket introduced former President Invoice Clinton to Columbus Monday morning, following a sweep by rural Georgia over the weekend.

The scene exterior the Democratic Coordinated Marketing campaign headquarters on Macon Highway was energetic Monday morning, as supporters eagerly awaited the previous president’s arrival. Clinton acquired a heat welcome from the group, who additionally loved his humor.

“Now they are saying we’ve got the ability to vary the climate,” Clinton mentioned.

“He was hilarious. I liked it,” a supporter mentioned.

Clinton addressed the significance of battleground states within the upcoming election, emphasizing the challenges posed by current U.S. Supreme Court docket rulings.

“There are seven states the place the election is just too near name,” Clinton mentioned. “We might win all of them or lose all of them, together with the Peach State. Georgia has extra expertise than nearly some other state in climbing these obstacles and breaching them.”

“He introduced out factors concerning the variations in Republican and Democratic voting,” mentioned Democratic supporter Vivian Howard. “I feel our kids are the longer term, and we have to be dedicated to getting out and voting for them.”

“We’ve been deeply divided for a very long time,” the previous president mentioned. “We’ve been by quite a lot of turmoil. However I feel we’re going to win it.”

Clinton drew voters of all ages to the Democratic marketing campaign headquarters in Columbus. Many individuals got here from miles away to see him, together with those that voted for him within the ‘90s.

“I’m so pleased simply to be alive to see my president from the previous and to have the ability to vote,” a Columbus resident mentioned.

“Our era must be heard,” mentioned 21-year-old Stephen Scott. “Our era’s voice counts. The long run is ours, so take management.”

A 12-year-old content material creator additionally attended, emphasizing the election’s impression on his future.

“I would like them to know they would be the most affected by the following administration, so get out and encourage everybody you recognize to vote,” he mentioned.

The marketing campaign cease additionally supplied alternatives for canvassing and telephone banking. Leslie Lanning burdened the election’s significance.

“In the event you love your nation and the Structure, it’s important to vote blue,” mentioned Leslie Lanning.

Georgia Democratic Occasion Chair Nikema Williams spoke about Clinton’s historical past in Georgia and the significance of canvassing and telephone banking.

“So, I used to be excited to be right here right now to welcome him to have the dean of our delegation, Congressman Sanford Bishop, with us and simply remind voters about what’s at stake: that’s freedom, alternative and our future,” Williams mentioned.

Early voting kicks off Tuesday in Georgia. In Columbus, voters can vote early on the Metropolis Companies Constructing, Columbus Tech, and Shirley B. Winston Rec Middle.

Congressman Sanford Bishop and Teddy Reese are additionally scheduled to talk at this occasion.

